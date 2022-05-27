Sunday Journal – Steamship Authority Summer Forecast

Below is a message from Wilmington Town Manager Jeff Hull:. WILMINGTON, MA — At the Board of Selectmen’s meeting on May 23rd, proponents of a 20 unit affordable housing development at 79 Nichols Street provided an outline of this planned development. The proponent has taken the first step by submitting an application to the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency (MHFA) seeking a determination that their project is eligible to be presented to the Wilmington Zoning Board of Appeals (BOA). Notice from MHFA to Selectmen Chair Judy O’Connell was received on May 17, 2022. The fact that MHFA advised the Town that it has an opportunity to submit a comment letter to them about this project prompted a request that the proponents present their project at the Board of Selectmen’s meeting. The Board of Selectmen does not have any statutory authority to approve or deny this project. That responsibility rests solely with the BOA. The purpose for scheduling this presentation was to be transparent and inform the public and the entire Board of Selectmen about this potential project so that comments to MHFA can be prepared.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO