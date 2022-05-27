ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Journal – Steamship Authority Summer Forecast

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of the busy summer season for Cape Cod, and the...

WCVB

Some Memorial Day Steamship Authority ferries canceled amid staff shortages

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Staffing shortages are creating challenges for holiday weekend travelers looking to travel between the Massachusetts mainland and Martha's Vineyard. "Due to a crewing shortage, the last two round trips of the M/V Governor have been canceled for this evening, May 30," the Steamship Authority said in a statement.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Cape Cod Beach Makes Top 10 List

EASTHAM – Coast Guard Beach in Eastham made a well-known ‘best-of’ list of beaches. The Cape Cod beach was listed as tenth best on an annual list put together by “Dr. Beach” or Dr. Stephen Leatherman, a coastal scientist who has ranked the county’s top beaches for over 30 years.
EASTHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Several New England communities offering free beach passes to Native Americans: “This is a small but meaningful step”

Several communities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are offering their own form of reparations to Native Americans by giving free summer beach permits to tribal members. In Massachusetts, the Cape Cod towns of Truro and Wellfleet will begin offering free permits to anyone with proof of tribal identification this summer, while Eastham began doing so in 2020. In Rhode Island, the Narragansett Town Council voted earlier this month to offer permits to members of the Narragansett tribe.
TRURO, MA
capecod.com

Road Work Starting in Dennis

DENNIS – The Town of Dennis will be starting chip sealing work on several roads. The work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 31 depending on the weather. Officials are expecting the work to be finished within four or five days. Some roads that will see work done...
DENNIS, MA
#Memorial Day Weekend#Terminals#Cape Cod#Vehicles#Sunday Journal#The Steamship Authority
capecod.com

Cape Cod Transportation Documents Open for Public Review

HYANNIS – Two transportation planning documents were recently released by the Cape Cod Metropolitan Planning Organization for a period of public comment. One of the documents is an amendment to the Federal Fiscal Year 2022-2026 Transportation Improvement Program concerning projects in Dennis and Harwich. According to the Cape Cod...
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Near drowning at Falmouth motel pool

FALMOUTH – A near drowning was reported at a motel in Falmouth shortly before 6:30 PM Monday. Rescues responded to the Falmouth Heights Motor Inn on Falmouth Heights Road. The victim was removed from the pool and CPR was performed as the victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
Wilmington Apple

TOWN MANAGER: Residents Respectfully Asked To Stay Off Owner’s Land During State Site Visit For Proposed 40B Project On Nichols St.

Below is a message from Wilmington Town Manager Jeff Hull:. WILMINGTON, MA — At the Board of Selectmen’s meeting on May 23rd, proponents of a 20 unit affordable housing development at 79 Nichols Street provided an outline of this planned development. The proponent has taken the first step by submitting an application to the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency (MHFA) seeking a determination that their project is eligible to be presented to the Wilmington Zoning Board of Appeals (BOA). Notice from MHFA to Selectmen Chair Judy O’Connell was received on May 17, 2022. The fact that MHFA advised the Town that it has an opportunity to submit a comment letter to them about this project prompted a request that the proponents present their project at the Board of Selectmen’s meeting. The Board of Selectmen does not have any statutory authority to approve or deny this project. That responsibility rests solely with the BOA. The purpose for scheduling this presentation was to be transparent and inform the public and the entire Board of Selectmen about this potential project so that comments to MHFA can be prepared.
WILMINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Here Are the Cleanest Beaches in the Boston Area

With warm weather returning, plenty of families in New England are planning out their beach trips for the summer ahead of time. There are plenty of things to factor in when planning where to go such as restaurants or nearby attractions for kids. But one standard that goes unsaid is the cleanliness of the water.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

MedFlight called after fall at Falmouth convenience store

FALMOUTH – Rescuers were called to the Cumberland Farms store on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) in Falmouth sometime after 10 AM Sunday morning after a woman had fallen and reportedly struck her head. Due to the seriousness of the injuries, a MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable County Taking Steps to Update Substance Use Data

HYANNIS – A local public health official said Barnstable County is taking steps to update its data on substance use in the region. Kate Lena, Substance Use Prevention Program Manager with the Department of Human Services spoke at a recent meeting of the Barnstable County Commissioners and said her department is in the final stages of hiring a consultant to conduct a Baseline Assessment on Substance Use on Cape Cod.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Memorial Day weather draws thousands to beaches

HULL, Mass. — In Massachusetts, about the only thing you CAN count on when it comes to Memorial Day weekend weather is that it probably won’t snow. Last year, the unofficial start to summer was a dank, dreary wash-out. But nature did a 180 for 2022 — with clear skies and spectacular temperatures dominating the region.
HULL, MA
universalhub.com

Developer unwraps plans for Seaport life-sciences building to replace garage around the corner from the Children's Museum

A Canadian developer last week filed detailed plans with the BPDA for a four-story life-sciences building that would replace a 369-space garage at 17 Farnsworth St. off Congress Street. The proposal by BentallGreenOak of Toronto calls for no dedicated parking for the roughly 78,000-square foot building. The developer says there...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Prepare for a hot and wet summer, New England

Get ready to sweat, New England — and maybe dig out your umbrella — because scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are predicting a summer of above-average temperatures for much of the Northeast, and above-average rainfall for southern New England. The seasonal forecast is released four...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford’s American Legion Post 1 Cancels Sunday Events

American Legion Post 1 is canceling today's events that were planned as part of the Memorial Day weekend observation in New Bedford. According to a Post 1 Facebook post, the Memorial Day exercise planned for Pine Grove Cemetery today at 10:30 a.m. has been canceled, along with the exercise planned at the Vietnam Veterans' Honor Roll at New Bedford City Hall that was planned for 12 p.m.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

