HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: It has been the policy for many decades that Police Officers at the Barnstable Police Department are prohibited from growing facial hair. This policy has been adhered to in an effort to create a professional and approachable police force. The premise of the policy is that beards are unprofessional and make an officer less approachable to the general public. It is the mission of our department to provide this great community with exceptional police services, but more than that, we want our community to feel as though the Officers that serve the community are approachable and represent the community they serve.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO