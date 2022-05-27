Social Host Law Amendment Debated

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature approved a cap on sales tax for gasoline and diesel fuel to provide relief to residents burdened by rising prices at the pump. Fuel in Oswego County is typically taxed at the same 4% sales tax rate as other goods and services. Starting June 1, the county will continue to collect the 4% sales tax up to $3 per gallon but not claim sales tax on any costs greater than $3 per gallon.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO