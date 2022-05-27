Boys 1A State Track Prelims

(WAND)-- The IHSA baseball and softball playoffs continued Monday as teams from central Illinois competed to continue their journey to a state championship. Below are the scores of the games the WAND Sports team covered on this Monday:. 2A Softball Super-Sectional: Macomb 1, Unity 3. 2A Baseball Super-Sectional: Monticello xx,...
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- The 2022 IHSA Boy's State Track finals took place at O'Brien Field Saturday on the campus of Eastern Illinois University. High school student-athletes from across Central Illinois gathered to compete in various events from the pole vault to the 3200-meter run, hoping to put their names in the history books.
(WAND) -- High School baseball and softball playoffs continued across the state of Illinois Saturday as teams from Central Illinois continued to fight for a hopeful trip to the state finals. Below are the scores from local teams who competed on Saturday:. Baseball:. St. Thomas More 8, St. Teresa 5.
SALEM, VA. (WAND) -- It's win or go home for the Millikin softball team. The Big Blue met up with Eastern Connecticut State today. Millikin starts out well! Camryn Skundberg gets a base hit to right, a run scores, it's 1-0 Big Blue. The Warriors bounce back by putting up...
(WAND WEATHER)- Memorial Day will be hot and humid across Central Illinois. Plenty of sunshine is on tap today with gusty winds to over 40 miles-per-hour. Highs will be well into the 80s to around 90°. It'll be another hot and humid day Tuesday with highs near 90°.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person was hurt in a Monday shooting, police said. Decatur police told WAND News they received a call at about 6:09 p.m. Monday about shots being fired in the 2400 block of Country Trail. A gunshot victim then arrived at a local hospital. The severity...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A 14-year-old is recovering after a shooting over Memorial Day Weekend. Officers responded to the 800 block of W. Elm Street around 3:15 Sunday afternoon. They found the 14-year-old on scene and first responders transported the teen to a local hospital. Several adults and two...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two local men spent the night at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery after they said someone stole flags from the war memorial. Mike Tarczan told WAND News he spent Saturday night into Sunday morning at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery because someone stole flags from the Korean War Memorial last week.
UTICA, Ill. (WAND) - A fire affected buildings next to an Illinois resort, officials said Monday. Grand Bear Resort in Utica said in a Facebook post the fire affected "a handful of cabin and villa buildings adjacent to" the resort. The fire was being contained as of after 8 p.m. Monday.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Across the country, we honor those who have died while serving. However, many don't know the special connection that Memorial Day has with their own community. "John Logan was the third department commander of the Grand Army of the Republic," he said. The G.A.R. was founded in...
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Early Monday morning, Monticello Police Chief John Carter and a group of community members placed flags around town. The flags are part of the department's annual Shop with a Cop fundraiser. Chief Carter said the fundraiser started several years ago but has grown. Flags are placed...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - What used to be known as Decoration Day to honor soldiers after the Civil War was named Memorial Day in 1971. It is a day to honor those who fell in war. This weekend, people of all ages remember those freedoms with ceremonies. One was at...
Crews are making progress in stopping the nation’s largest active wildfire from spreading. Progress on Monday came on the fourth straight day of warnings of extreme fire conditions in northern New Mexico. The nearly 8-week-old fire was surrounded by containment lines cut and scraped around half of of its perimeter enclosing 493 square miles of forested mountains and foothills east of Santa Fe.
