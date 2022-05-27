ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Connor McDavid’s OT goal carries Oilers into Western Conference final

By Field Level Media
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Connor McDavid’s goal 5:03 into overtime gave the visiting Oilers a 5-4 victory over the Flames on Thursday in Calgary, Alberta, sending them to the Western Conference final.

Darnell Nurse, Jesse Puljujarvi, Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers, who erased yet another multi-goal deficit en route to claiming the best-of-seven series in five games. Edmonton goaltender Mike Smith made 32 saves.

Leon Draisaitl collected four assists, giving him at least three points in five consecutive games, an NHL playoff record. Draisaitl collected 17 points in the series.

In overtime, McDavid took a feed from Draisaitl in the slot and ripped a shot off the post and in for his seventh goal of the playoffs.

The tally gave McDavid his only point of the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HG0b_0fs15xWj00
Connor McDavid (No. 97) celebrates his game-winning overtime goal with Cody Ceci during the Oilers’ 5-4 series-clinching win over the Flames.
AP

“I was bad all night,” the Edmonton captain said. “I was riding the coattails of my teammates and got a great opportunity and so I’m happy to contribute.”

The Oilers, who are headed to the first conference finals for the first time since 2006, will face the winner of the Avalanche-Blues series. Colorado leads St. Louis 3-2 entering Game 6 on Friday.

McDavid said of getting to the West finals, “It means everything to me and this group. We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs, and this is one of the ups.”

Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Johnny Gaudreau and Calle Jarnkrok scored for the Flames, while goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots. Backlund also had an assist, and Blake Coleman had two helpers.

The finish capped yet another crazy clash. Just like the first two games in Calgary, the hosts blew a 2-0 lead — though the Flames did recover to win Game 1.

For the Flames, the loss was controversial. Coleman appeared to score a go-ahead goal late in regulation, but upon review, it was ruled he kicked in the puck.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Zach Hyman
Person
Blake Coleman
Person
Cody Ceci
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Mikael Backlund
Person
Evan Bouchard
Person
Darnell Nurse
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Andrew Mangiapane
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy