Insert your favorite Bodo’s sandwich here. Everyone has their go-to order at Bodo’s. Charlottesville’s signature restaurant feeds 6,000 people per day. Sure, the options are endless. From the assortment of bagels and toppings, guests can play Iron Chef and create a different sandwich on each visit. Or, if they prefer, they can choose from the Bodo’s ordering guide, which includes dozens of unique combinations recommended by those who know best: Bodo’s staff. Work your way through them all.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO