ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Messages and well wishes for Dan Roan as he signs off after 45 years

By Joel Liberatore, Dan Roan
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kgF9i_0fs13jUD00

Dan Roan’s 38 year career at WGN and 45 year career in television is coming to an end Thursday as he sets off for retirement.  As his sign off nears, we will be taking a look back all this week at his amazing career.

February 6, 1984 to May 26, 2022, a long time to work and excel at one place, but not for Dan Roan.  He’s been a constant on the Chicago sports scene for more than 38 years, and as Dan signs off his WGN family shares some special messages.

Previous Farewell Dan Stories

Competitive colleagues wish Dan well

Players, coaches pay tribute to Dan Roan ahead of retirement

Dan Roan’s journey from Keokuk to Chicago

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 12

Related
WGN Radio

PHOTOS: Trash left behind after Greatest Spectacle in Racing

INDIANAPOLIS — The roar of the Indianapolis 500 engines and the cheers of 325,000 fans have come and gone. Now all that remains at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the smell of stale beer and a sea of trash including everything from deserted coolers to a portable toilet. Organizations like local churches and schools will […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGN News

Mayfestiversary returns to Ravenswood

CHICAGO — Cold beers on a hot day are on the menu at Mayfestiversary, which has returned to Ravenswood for the first time in two years. Dovetail and Begyle breweries are offering 40 beers on tap at the fest, with options for beer drinkers of every palate. The proceeds from the fest are for a […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Sports
WGN News

Dan Roan reflects on his Channel 9 Career on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – If you’ve tuned into Channel 9 for news or sporting events, he’s been a constant presence on the programming for almost four decades. From his sportscasts on “The Nine O’Clock News” to Chicago Cubs, White Sox, then Bulls & Blackhawks broadcast, and a whole lot of other broadcasts in between, Dan Roan has […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago chef shines light on community, reopens acclaimed restaurant

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. In celebration, WGN’s Shannon Halligan sat down with one of the city’s most celebrated chefs to discuss how she’s using her platform to help women and Asian Americans. CHICAGO — For the first time since the pandemic shut down restaurants more than two years ago, Chef Beverly […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Competitive colleagues wish Dan well

Dan Roan’s 38 year career at WGN and 45 year career in television is coming to an end Thursday as he sets off for retirement.  As his sign off nears, we will be taking a look back all this week at his amazing career. Chicago is a competitive town when it comes to covering sports, […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Roan
First We Feast

Adam Richman and Wolfgang Puck Judge a Chicago Tavern-Style Pizza Battle | Pizza Wars

If you think Chicago-style pizza is all about deep dish, you've got another thing coming. On this episode of Pizza Wars, Nicole Russell faces off against Not Another Cooking Show's Stephen Cusato to see who can make the best tavern-style pizza this side of the Windy City. And for a pizza battle this legendary, it's only right to bring in a couple of iconic judges: culinary juggernauts Wolfgang Puck and Adam Richman. Can Nicole and Stephen change Wolfgang's mind about Chicago-style pizza? Will Adam hand Nicole another much-needed W? Watch an all-new episode of Pizza Wars and find out!
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Pastor Chris Harris and Skokie Rabbi Ari Hart team up to erase $1.9 million in medical debt

CHICAGO - Chicago Pastor Chris Harris and Skokie Rabbi Ari Hart have teamed up to erase $1.9 million in medical debt for 2,000 Chicago families. Harris, who leads Bright Star Church in Bronzeville and St. James Church in Pullman, said that Rabbi Hart, of Skokie Valley Agudath Jacob Synagogue, came to him with the idea. Together, they raised a little more than $10,000.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Does Pat Quinn Want to be Chicago Mayor?

CHICAGO — For a while now, political operatives and city hall observes have speculated about more veteran politicians exploring a run for mayor next year. Enter former governor Pat Quinn. He’s polling a possible mayoral bid and he’s willing to discuss city issues. For Quinn, a savvy politician with decades of experience, a Memorial Day […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#45 Years#Retirement#Television#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
1440 WROK

Could this Café be the Most Popular Breakfast Place in Illinois?

A website claims it has found the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Illinois, I've never heard of this place before BUT the menu looks absolutely mouthwatering... Stacker.com has come out with a list of the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Each State and they say that in Illinois that distinction belongs to a place called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe. They say that Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, which is located at 130 E Randolph Street in Chicago, has a 9 out of 10 ratings, and the site goes on to say...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

‘WGN TBT” on Ray Liotta & ‘Field of Dreams’

CHICAGO – His work spanned decades and a number of genres of film with a few memorable performances that stuck with fans. Those are being remembered at the end of this week after the death of Ray Liotta at the age of 67 on Thursday. From Henry Hill in “Goodfellas” to even playing Frank Sinatra […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Summer unofficially underway downtown with Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO — The unofficial start to summer is here with Memorial Day weekend, as several events downtown are being held alongside beautiful weather. With the Crosstown Classic matchup between the Cubs and the White Sox underway on the South Side, there’s plenty more going on downtown as well. A Coldplay concert at Soldier Field and […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Kevin Atoji-Walker, 76, spotted at train station in Geneva

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for helping locating a missing elderly man. Kevin Atoji-Walker, 76, was spotted at the train station in Geneva, Illinois, Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department. He is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and and weighs 190 pounds. Atoji-Walker has blue eyes and gray hair and a light complexion. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chicago Police Area 3 SVU at (312)744-8266.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy