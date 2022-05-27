Messages and well wishes for Dan Roan as he signs off after 45 years

Dan Roan’s 38 year career at WGN and 45 year career in television is coming to an end Thursday as he sets off for retirement. As his sign off nears, we will be taking a look back all this week at his amazing career.

February 6, 1984 to May 26, 2022, a long time to work and excel at one place, but not for Dan Roan. He’s been a constant on the Chicago sports scene for more than 38 years, and as Dan signs off his WGN family shares some special messages.

Previous Farewell Dan Stories

