Calexico, CA

SOFTBALL: Bulldogs Advance to CIF Championship Game

By Breven Honda
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOWAY — Facing a familiar foe in the CIF-San Diego Section Division III semifinals, the Calexico High School softball team needed extra innings to beat top-seeded Holtville, 4-3, at the Poway Sportsplex here on Thursday, May 26, and reach Saturday’s championship game. Both the third-seeded Bulldogs (23-7...

#Cif#Bulldogs#Highschoolsports#Calexico High School#Desert League#Imperial Valley League
