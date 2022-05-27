ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

‘I thought a bomb went off’: Home explosion in Pennsylvania city kills 4

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FB0AJ_0fs11wmq00

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — At least four people were killed Thursday night after a home explosion rocked a Pennsylvania city, authorities said.

The explosion happened shortly after 8 p.m. EDT in Pottstown, located about 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia, WPVI-TV reported.

Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller confirmed that two people were hospitalized for unknown injuries and two others may still be missing, according to the television station.

“I heard a huge explosion,” Russell Noll, a neighbor, told WCAU-TV. “I thought a bomb went off. I thought somebody dropped a bomb somewhere. And then all the sirens started going off. And it wasn’t too far from where I lived. So I started walking towards where the sirens and ambulance were going and it was just a huge explosion around the whole area.”

Another area resident, Katie Washabaugh, told WTXF-TV that her entire building shook.

“We thought that either an earthquake was happening or that someone crashed into the building,” Washabaugh told the television station.

It was not clear Thursday evening what had caused the explosion or how many homes had been damaged, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Keller declined to take questions from reporters and said officials would next provide an update Friday afternoon, according to the newspaper.

Officials have not released the names or ages of the victims.

In a statement, Pottstown Schools Superintendent Stephen Rodriquez said schools will be closed Friday for students and staff, and he urged residents to avoid the area if possible.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those families,” he said, noting counselors will be available when schools reopen.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Rising US traffic deaths put focus on one Philadelphia road

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Just one more step and the stroller would have been on the curb. The thought haunts Latanya Byrd years after a driver racing down Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia struck and killed her 27-year-old niece, Samara Banks, and three of Banks’ young sons as they crossed the 12-lane road. Today, many of the conditions that led to the fatal 2013 crash still exist.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

$2 million tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn cathedral

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A brazen robbery at a Catholic church in Brooklyn, New York, has left parishioners shaken. “We all just thought that a sacred space would never be violated,” Father Frank Tumino, pastor of St. Augustine Catholic Church, told WCBS-TV after a $2 million tabernacle was stolen sometime between Thursday and Saturday afternoon.
BROOKLYN, NY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
93K+
Followers
105K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy