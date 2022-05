The much anticipated new creative team behind Batman has gotten a motion trailer to kick off their new run. Courtesy of DC Comics, the trailer features the exceptional art by Jorge Jiménez and a few hints at what is to come. Are those multiple Joker characters I see? There’s also a Clayface appearance in the trailer too. Whatever we’re in for, Robin appears to be a prominent figure in the series and it also seems to have a much darker and edgier tone.

