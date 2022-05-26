ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Barkley, Warriors fans continue beef after Golden State advances to NBA Finals

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
Last year, it was the Philadelphia 76ers.

This year, it was the Phoenix Suns.

In calling Dallas Mavericks’ playoff run to the Western Conference finals “kind of a fluke,” Charles Barkley compared the Suns/ exit in this year’s postseason to how the 76ers went out in last year’s playoffs.

“As I told you last year about the Atlanta Hawks, I said that was fool’s gold last year,” Barkley said after Golden State eliminated the Mavs in winning Thursday’s Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

“That was more of a Philadelphia meltdown than the Hawks beating them. To me, it’s the same thing this year with the Mavs. It was really more of a Phoenix Suns’ meltdown.”

Barkley was responding to a question from TNT’s Inside The NBA host Ernie Johnson about what’s next for the Mavs, who stunned the top-seeded Suns in the Western Conference semifinals before losing to the Warriors in five in the conference finals.

Last year, the 76ers were the top seed in the East, but lost to fifth-seeded Atlanta in seven games of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

This year, Dallas, a fourth seed, came back from a 2-0 series deficit to eliminate the Suns in seven of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Suns won Game 5 by 30 points in taking a 3-2 series lead in Phoenix only to drop Game 6 in Dallas by 27 and a decisive Game 7 by 33 on their home floor.

The Mavs proceeded to fall behind 3-0 to the third-seeded Warriors before winning Game 4 in Dallas to avoid a sweep, but lost Game 5 Thursday night.

“They’ve got to get a lot better,” Barkley said about the Mavs. “This year, to me, this is kind of a fluke because next year, Phoenix, I don’t know what the hell happened to Phoenix, but they’re not going to be better than Denver cause Denver is going to get everybody back healthy. You know the Lakers are going to do something. They’re not going to be better than the Warriors.”

Barkley projected the Clippers as the favorite to come out of the West next season with Kawhi Leonard expected to return after missing all of the 2021-22 season with a knee injury suffered in the 2021 playoffs.

“When they get Kawhi and Paul George back with all the trades that they made,” said Barkley about the Clippers, who failed to make this year’s playoffs after losing twice in the play-in to the Timberwolves and Pelicans.

Barkley capped his comments about the Mavs by saying “they have a long way to go to be a contender in my opinion.”

The NBA on TNT crew of Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, Johnson and Barkley took their studio show live on-site for the conference finals.

The shows in San Francisco were done right outside of Chase Center.

With 1,000s of fans outside of the TNT setup, a significant portion of the crowd booed Barkley from start of the series. This is after Barkley put down the city of San Francisco heading into the series.

Barkley chanted “Let’s go Mavs,” before Game 1. Dallas wound up losing, 112-87.

So when Barkley was giving his postgame breakdown, the Warriors fans started a “Chuck you suck!” chant he answered, “Hey, you’re right. And ya’ll suck, too.”

Barkley later said, “Chuck is here for all the smoke.”

So the interaction between Barkley and the Golden State fans continued as he picked the Mavs to win the series going into Game 2.

“I don't think (Dallas is) the best team,” Barkley said. “I just cannot pick with the Warriors because I hate their fans. Their fans are obnoxious. I actually like the players on the team and the coaches, but I hate their fans. I’m pulling for the Mavs.

“I just want to see these people suffer. I want to see these losers suck. I do. I’m pulling for the Mavs because I’m rooting against these Warriors fans. They’re obnoxious and they’re a pain in the ass.”

When the series shifted to Dallas, Barkley made a grand entrance to the set riding a horse and wearing a cowboy hat much to the delight of the Mavs fans.

However, Dallas dropped Game 3 to fall down 3-0 in the best-of-7

No NBA team has come back from a 3-0 deficit, but the Mavs won Game 4 to force a Game 5 — and a return trip to San Francisco for Barkley.

Golden State won Game 5 to advance to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years. The only drama left was to see how hard would the Warriors fans go at Barkley after the game.

They continued their “Chuck you suck” chants, but the fans took it a step further by throwing shirts or towels at Barkley.

The Hall of Famer eventually stood up and turned to the fans and was acting as if he was going to throw something back into the crowd.

In reaction, Smith asked Barkley to sit down as he was sitting beside him.

“I love the celebration, I love the fact that it was general ribbing between Chuck and the fans, but I’ll ride or die with (Barkley), even when he’s wrong,” Smith said. “So it took me a second to get back.”

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Charles Barkley, Warriors fans continue beef after Golden State advances to NBA Finals

