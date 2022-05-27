2022 finds Eugene Airport busy, growing, and tight on parking
The director of Eugene’s airport expects 2022 to be a hefty one for the travel facility. Already ahead of this Memorial Day holiday weekend, Cathryn Stephens told KLCC that they’re currently seeing 30% more passengers than at this time in 2019. “So we’re kinda benchmarking back to...
A joint executive board meeting of Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue and Western Lane Ambulance met on Thursday to discuss the tenure of Chief Michael Schick and the impact he has had on the organization. Immediately following that meeting the boards met in regular session and praised the Chief for the work that has been done and the manner it which it was conducted. Over the past several years the entities have been working on developing a new plan for moving forward which included the creation of the West Lane Fire and EMS Authority. The Chief also led the district through a tough political enslaught against the levy that provides the operating capital for Western Lane Ambulance District. WLAD Director Mike Webb says that time after time Chief Schick proved he was the right person for the position.
(Yachats, Oregon) – That 20-mile segment of Oregon coast between Florence and Yachats is filled with one surprise bend in the road after another, as complex little beaches pop up between the rolling cliffs and the asphalt gives way to forested chunks or tall earthen walls on the eastern side. Think of it as a kind of preview, in essence. (Above: Strawberry Hill's mysterious "steps:" all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Where Albany downtown building revival projects are concerned, everything seems to take longer than expected. That includes the much-anticipated sale and restoration of the historic Oregon Electric Railway depot on Fifth Avenue. It was in January that Janel and Matt Bennett, owners of the renowned Sybaris Bistro, announced they were...
City of North Bend release – The nonprofit Pelican Harbor Food-Bank, which feeds 500-600 local families, needs temporary space. At the same time, it will search for a permanent home in the North Bend/Coos Bay community. The independent food bank requires the use of a warehouse with approximately 20,000 square feet but will consider smaller. Co-Founder and Director Laurel Broman said they need to vacate their present location in the former Macy’s at Pony Village Mall. The organization is hoping someone can donate three or more acres with proper zoning that would allow them to seek grants and donations to build a permanent home. In 2021, Pelican Harbor doled out 2,053,000 pounds of product to a struggling community. The food bank expects to dwarf that number and has already received 850,000 pounds in the past four months. Laurel says she has seen as many as 1,000 families served when the food bank has secured a meat truck. If you can help, please contact 541-456-6696 or email noemptytummies@yahoo.com.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heading to the Oregon Coast this Memorial Day weekend? Despite the rainy forecast, there there are still great hikes to be had along Oregon’s North Coast. Check out some of Google’s top-rated hiking trails from just north of Lincoln City to the mouth of the Columbia River. Oswald West State Park […]
The Westfall family lived in the Osburn Hotel in downtown Eugene for a number of years. While they lived there, the hotel boasted a ‘Japanese Tea Room,’ a lavish meeting space filled with Asian art. Credit: University of Oregon. Uncovering the past of historically under-represented communities sometimes means...
Gardening season is underway and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
The city is not planning to do comprehensive tree analysis in immediate future, citing budgetary constraints. The extent to which Lake Oswego's tree canopy has changed in recent years — particularly since the 2021 winter ice storm that took out 18% of Salem's tree canopy — is unclear.
The Oregon DMV said Friday that staff shortages at its offices are forcing the agency to temporarily reduce business hours at 10 of its 60 field offices and temporarily close six smaller offices, including Redmond., for the summer.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture has approved a controversial industrial chicken farm in Linn County, provided it meets a few conditions. The department said plans for J-S Ranch, which projects raising 3.4 million chickens a year for Foster Farms, can move forward as long as the owner, Eric Simon, obtains a stormwater construction permit from the Department of Environmental Quality, a water supply plan from Oregon’s Water Resources Department and a road permit from Linn County before its launch.
The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles will be temporarily shutting down its Redmond location starting Tuesday and moving staff to other offices. The DMV is citing what it calls a severe staffing shortage just as it enters its busiest time of year. DMV employees in Redmond, Ashland, Cave Junction, Lebanon,...
A Freightliner truck that caught fire after pulling over into the Muddy Creek Charter School parking lot was a total loss but the excavator that it had been hauling was saved. Philomath Fire & Rescue responded to the driver’s call for help at 5:02 p.m. Friday. Capt. Rich Saalsaa was the first to arrive at the scene to find a fully-involved fire in the truck’s cab. The next incoming engine attacked the blaze and had it knocked down within six minutes by an engine crew of four personnel, he reported.
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- One Corvallis family is making a major difference both locally and overseas through a weekly fundraiser. The family makes and auctions off quilts, with the funds going to both Make-A-Wish and to support Ukraine. The family started making quilts a few years ago for children in the...
Visitors to the southern Oregon coast should expect delays heading north on U.S.101 through Reedsport on Monday. Dan Latham of the Oregon Department of Transportation said in recent years, northbound traffic has backed up from Reedsport to Winchester Bay during peak Memorial Day traffic hours, which are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Latham said that is when many holiday travelers are heading home.
View the original article to see embedded media. 2023 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) safety Kodi DeCambra has committed to Oregon. He announced his commitment on CBS Sports HQ. DeCambra chose the Ducks from a final six of Oregon, Arizona, Oregon State, Washington, Colorado and Hawaii. He becomes the sixth...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Memorial Day Weekend is here. By now, you know we have to exercise some patience before we fire up the grill. Good news is you can make this weekend your utility weekend and get some home projects done while you’re waiting out the rain.
NORTH BEND, Ore.-- A Coast Guard aircrew from North Bend rescued three people and a dog in the Umpqua River Saturday. Officials said the stranded individuals' 14-foot boat became disabled and grounded. According to the Coast Guard, local authorities were not able to reach the three people. The individuals had...
The new Scottsburg Bridge is open, though it’s not quite finished. Dan Latham of the Oregon Department of Transportation said the bridge, which spans the Umpqua River sixteen miles east of Reedsport, was opened to a single lane of traffic at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday. Latham said over the next...
