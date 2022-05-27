ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

CHP Talks Down Jumper On Bear Valley Road Bridge Thursday

By Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> California Highway Patrol officer detained a male suspect that was threatening to jump off a bridge. Upon CHP arrival at 6:36pm on May...

Comments / 2

zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Crash involving a pickup truck with fatalities versus a car along Interstate 40 just east of Five Mile Road.

Sources: San Bernardino County Fire District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Needles, California: A crash involving a pickup truck with fatalities versus a car along Interstate 40 just east of Five Mile Road. The crash was reported at around 12:36 p.m. PT on Monday, May 30th, 2022. ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary...
NEEDLES, CA
kyma.com

Two arrested for allegedly starting the Elk Fire

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - More than 400 acres were scorched giving firefighters trouble putting out the Elk Fire, but new details suggest the fire was intentionally started. When deputies arrived, they immediately identified an area where they believe the fire started. While driving to that spot, deputies noticed...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Video Captures Fireworks, Man on Top of Street Sign at Street Takeover

A street takeover brought huge crowds, fireworks, and at least one person willing to climb to the top of a street sign to a Compton neighborhood Sunday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies were alerted to the incident at Caldwell Street and Wilmington Avenue around 1:30 a.m. overnight into Monday.
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Pair of stolen vehicle suspects arrested following pursuit through Ontario

Authorities were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect in Ontario Sunday evening. Ontario Police Department officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, a maroon Chevy Suburban, after their automated license plate reader determined it was stolen. The suspect initially pulled over before taking off on Grove Street, just south of Holt Boulevard at around 9:37 p.m., prompting officers to engage in pursuit. As the chase continued, California Highway Patrol officers also joined once the suspect entered the 60 Freeway. After nearly two hours, the suspected exited the freeway onto surface streets in Boyle Heights. Sky9 over the scene showed the vehicle traveling at extremely high speeds, often driving on the wrong side of the road. The driver sideswiped a vehicle parked on the side of the road as well. At around 11 p.m., the driver jumped out of the vehicle -- as it kept moving -- and attempted to flee on foot. A woman occupant of the car was arrested promptly, and after a short time officers also detained the male driver. 
ONTARIO, CA
paininthepass.info

Firefighters Make Quick Work Of Small Brush Fire Near Wrightwood

BIG PINES, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Firefighters quickly extinguish a small brush fire that broke out on the side of Highway 2 in the area of Inspiration Point near Big Pines/Wrightwood Monday evening. This fire was reported at about 6:48pm Monday, May 30, 2022. Located of the fire...
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Murder suspect turns himself in after originally fleeing to Mexico

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. - One man has been arrested for suspicion of murder after turning himself in, according to officials. Liam Boroff, 23, of Wrightwood, was arrested Monday for allegedly murdering another Wrightwood man, 41-year-old Nicholas Robinson, over the weekend. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies from the...
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Semi truck versus semi truck crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the Needles Agriculture Inspection Station.

Source: San Bernardino County Fire District (Information) Needles, California: Semi truck versus semi truck crash has occurred along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the Needles Agriculture Inspection Station. The crash was reported before 11:00 a.m. PT on Sunday, May 29th, 2022. San Bernardino County Fire District Station 32 and...
NEEDLES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspects are arrested at the end of two separate pursuits in San Bernardino

Suspects were arrested at the end of two separate pursuits in San Bernardino on May 25, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. In the first incident, the members of the P.D.'s Gang Team was working proactive enforcement when they attempted to stop a vehicle after observing several vehicle code violations. The driver failed to yield and led officers on a vehicle pursuit for almost three miles on city streets. While fleeing from the police, the occupants threw a loaded gun out of the vehicle.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Person rushed to hospital following car fire on the I10 in Whitewater

It was an intense scene Sunday night on Interstate 10, with a driver being rushed to the hospital after his car caught fire in Whitewater.    Investigators say this happened before 6:00pm, just west of Haugen Lehmann Way. Riverside County Fire helped the man who had serious injuries. His car was fully engulfed. The flames The post Person rushed to hospital following car fire on the I10 in Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
WHITEWATER, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle at Scene Dies at Hospital

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle around 8:28 p.m. Sunday, May 29, on the 1600 block of Towne Street in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Officers responded to the area of Towne Avenue and Alcott Street regarding an injury traffic collision and discovered an unresponsive adult male pedestrian down in lanes of traffic, according to Traffic Services Bureau Pomona Police Department.
POMONA, CA
Key News Network

Driver Killed in Street Racing Traffic Collision

Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A driver was killed in a traffic collision reportedly involving street racing with another vehicle early Saturday morning. Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a traffic collision around 12:30 a.m. May 28, near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and White Oak in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Encino.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Teen seriously injured in Rancho Santa Margarita crash

A 17-year-old junior at Trabuco Hills High School was seriously injured in a crash earlier this week, and now his friend and family are raising funds to help with his recovery. The crash happened Tuesday around 10 p.m. on Antonio Parkway at Tijeras Creek Road in Rancho Santa Margarita. A woman’s vehicle slammed into a […]
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Police Department seizes narcotics, guns, stolen catalytic converters and tires

During the past week, the Fontana Police Department kept busy with search warrants and probation compliance checks which resulted in arrests. • The P.D.’s Rapid Response Team (RRT) served a search warrant for the sales of narcotics, and 30 pounds of methamphetamine were seized along with stolen catalytic converters and packaging material. A convicted felon was arrested.
FONTANA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

‘Fire saved my life’: Former inmates find careers as firefighters

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Inside the San Bernardino headquarters of the Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program, 35-year-old John Acuña is preparing for his next fire call. ”I’m just making sure I got everything I need as far as hygiene, to food, to clothes that’s gonna help me on a 14- to 21-fire assignment,” Acuña said.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Police chase: Suspect surrenders after hiding in bushes following pursuit

ONTARIO, Calif. - One person is in custody Sunday night after leading police on a pursuit from San Bernardino County into Los Angeles County. Reports from Ontario police came in shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night, as officers chased a driver suspected of stealing a vehicle Initial reports had the driver going faster than 100 miles per hour along the 60 Freeway. Eventually, the driver made their way into the East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights areas, with Ontario Police still in pursuit.
ONTARIO, CA
paininthepass.info

Vehicle Fire Spreads To Brush Near Baker On I-15 Saturday Afternoon

BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A vehicle fire sparked a small brush fire near Halloran Spring/Baker Saturday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and firefighters were getting calls of a sliver on fire. Located on northbound Interstate 15 about 2 miles before the Halloran Summit Road exit, about 2:12pm on Saturday May 28, 2022.
BAKER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy