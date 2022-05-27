ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise Question of The Day For Friday 5-27-22

By Howard Gordon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NIn54_0fs0z84l00

What famous U.S. festival hosted over 350,000 fans in 1969? What was it? Go to our Crossroads Today Facebook page to submit your answer: https://www.facebook.com/CrossroadsToday.

Related
Black Enterprise

Meghan Markle Criticized for Paying Respects at Uvalde Memorial Site

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, visited the memorial site for the victims killed in a Texas elementary school shooting massacre. On Thursday, Chron News reported that the Los Angeles-born philanthropist was photographed laying a bouquet at a makeshift memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse. This week, families and community members gathered to honor the 19 students and two teachers who lost their lives at Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, TX
Academy Sports + Outdoors in Victoria donates a $5,000 shopping spree to local veterans

VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Academy Sports + Outdoors donated a $5,000 shopping spree to help local veterans gear up for Warriors Weekend. The shopping spree took place at 3 p.m. at the Academy Sports + Outdoors – Victoria, 8903 N. Navarro Street. It helped local veterans through the nonprofit’s year-round events and initiatives.
VICTORIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
Column: How can the library better meet your needs?

Dayna Williams-Capone shared the following message:. Are you a Victoria Public Library patron? If so, how can we improve our services? If not, how can we change that?. The scope of services offered by public libraries has changed greatly over the years, and we need to make sure we are still providing our patrons with the services they need. The library is crafting a strategic plan that will guide changes and innovations over the next few years, and we need your help to make sure the plan is a great fit for our community.
VICTORIA, TX
Victoria, TX
