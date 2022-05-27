ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuero, TX

Pet of The Week for Fri-Yay 5-27-22

By Howard Gordon
 4 days ago

Today is Fri-Yay, and here on Sunrise that means it’s also time for Pet of The Week.  A segment where we highlight shelter pets here in The Crossroads looking for their furrever homes.  This morning we want to introduce you to a furry dog friend from Pet Adoption of Cuero named Macaroni.

Howie: Meet Macaroni, one of the latest adoptable cuties to arrive at Pet Adoptions of Cuero.  This little guy wags his tail with his whole butt.  He can’t wait to show you how happy he is to see you.  He’s one and a half years old, weighs all of 12 pounds, has the most unique brindle colored coat for a small dog and best of all he is heartworm negative, has been neutered and has all of his shots.  The vet estimates he was a cross between a chihuahua and daschund.  MACARONI is full grown but young enough to be house trained and learn a few tricks too.  This dog is no PASTA – but he is real “cheesy” cute, just like macaroni. So come meet Macaroni and several other small dogs currently at Pet Adoptions of Cuero.

Here’s how you can get to the pawty or in general get in contact with Pet Adoption of Cuero if you’re interested in Macaroni or any other furry friends. Or if you are looking to volunteer.

You can visit them at their location at 407 U.S. Highway 183 in South Cuero and they are open 7 days a week from 8 AM to 12 noon or call for an after-hours appointment.  Their number is 361-243-8550.

If you’d like to take a look at all the furry friends, they have waiting to find their furrever families.  All available cats and dogs are listed on their website at www.petadoptionsofcuero.org as well as their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/PetAdoptionsofCuero/

VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
