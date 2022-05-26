Juan Colato walks off Grand Canyon's WAC Tournament win over Lamar with 2-out single in 9th

This is the stuff Juan Colato dreamed about, the reason he returned for another season at Grand Canyon. A chance to be mobbed by teammates after walking off a win in the postseason.

After striking out four times on Wednesday in a first-round win over Abilene Christian, Colato drove a slider into center field with two outs in the ninth, scoring Jonny Weaver from second and giving the Antelopes a 4-3 win over a tough Lamar squad Thursday night at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa.

The win moves GCU (41-17) into Friday's Western Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal at 7 p.m. The Lopes will await the winner of Friday's noon elimination game between Lamar (38-20) and Abilene Christian (27-28).

Colato, a fifth-year senior from El Salvador, was greeted in right field by teammates who flooded in from the dugout and the right-field bullpen to celebrate.

He's walked off a game before. But not on this stage. And not after scuffling at the plate for the better part of two tournament games.

"He's a big slider guy," Colato said of relief pitcher Jack Dallas. "They were working me with off-speed yesterday and today, as well. I saw the slider and just took it up the middle.

"It's pure happiness. Any time you can help the team win, especially right now in the tournament. I can't be more happy right now."

Colato's season ended during the WAC Tournament last year with an injury. He was in a walking boot when the Lopes celebrated the championship and their first NCAA Tournament appearance.

To contribute in a big way now, Colato was overjoyed with emotion.

Starting pitcher Nick Hull, locked into a pitcher's duel with Adam Wheaton (10-2), came back for a fifth year as a graduate student this year.

It was worth sticking around.

Hull kept Lamar's hitters off-balance all night. He gave up five hits and one earned run in seven innings. He wanted to pitch the eighth after Lamar scratched out two runs to tie the score in the seventh. He was at 100 pitches through seven.

But coach Andy Stankiewicz elected to go with right-hander Brodie Cooper-Vassalakis in the eighth. A throwing error by Cooper-Vassalakis after fielding a ground ball to leadoff hitter Kevin Bermudez put Bermudez on second.

Bermudez advanced to third after tagging on a fly ball to right, before scoring on a wild pitch to take a 3-2 lead in the eighth.

But GCU responded with clutch hits from Colato, Jacob Wilson and Josh Buckley to tie the score in the bottom half of the eighth.

Weaver, who gave up five hits and one earned run in 7 1/3 innings, came out after Colato and Wilson singled with one out.

Tayler Aguilar struck out on three straight pitches against Dallas, before Buckley lofted a single into right to score Colato and tie the game.

In the ninth, after closer Vince Reilly had an easy top half, Weaver blooped a one-out hit into right. After Dustin Crenshaw walked, Elijah Buries lined out to right.

That set up Colato's game-ending heroics.

"Juan Colato is a guy who works, a great teammate," Stankiewicz said. "You know his story. Came from El Salvador. All he wanted to do was was play baseball somewhere. A fifth-year guy. Those are special stories you get in college baseball."

Hull was happy to pitch in what he called a "pitcher-friendly park," with the spacious dimensions.

"It makes you feel like you've got a little more leeway," Hull said. "But our defense has been really good lately. Knowing you can throw it in there and they'll make a play gives you confidence."

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Juan Colato walks off Grand Canyon's WAC Tournament win over Lamar with 2-out single in 9th