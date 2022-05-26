Tulare police 'cannot say whether or not' threat of violence at high school is a 'hoax'

Tulare police boosted officer presence at Tulare Union High School on Friday after a threat was made against the campus on social media, according to the department's Facebook page.

"Although it is very possibly a hoax we are not taking it lightly," Tulare Police Department wrote on its Facebook page around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. "Detectives were called out to investigate and will leave no stone unturned."

On Friday, Sgt. Edward Hinojosa said the Tulare Police department “cannot say whether or not it is a hoax” when asked if an arrest had been made, or if police had determined if there was any validity to the alleged threat.

No other details were given, despite pleas from parents online.

More: Visalia Unified focuses on school safety, boosts police patrols in aftermath of Texas shooting

"Please know that our first and foremost priority is the safety of your children!" the department wrote.

A team of officers swept the campus before students arrived Friday morning, police said. Additional officers rotated between campuses throughout the day and likely into next week — the last week of school.

Tulare Union High School Principal Michelle Nunley sent a message to Tulare Union parents making them aware of the threat. She urged anyone with information to contact Tulare Union's assistant principal's office.

Every Tulare Joint Unified comprehensive site has a full-time school resource officer assigned to them, Superintendent Lucy Van Scyoc confirmed.

Despite this, a handful of students were absent from class Friday.

"We have 263 students absent today, which is slightly over 10% of the Tulare Union student body," Van Scyoc said. "Some of the absences may be for reasons other than the social media posts."

The department urges anyone with information about the threat to contact Tulare Police Department at 684-4290.

The threat follows the Robb Elementary School massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead in Uvalde, Texas on Monday. Several others were hurt and hospitalized, including police officers.

In the wake of the mass shooting, Visalia Unified and Visalia Police Department leaders also said they would increase patrols across the city's campuses through the rest of the school year.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Tulare police 'cannot say whether or not' threat of violence at high school is a 'hoax'