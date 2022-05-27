Reds tweet about Jonathan India's cornrows, Field of Dreams game against Cubs August 11

Second baseman Jonathan India was wearing cornrows in his hair in the Reds' dugout during Cincinnati's home series against the Chicago Cubs, and the team's official Twitter account joked that the "MLB at Field of Dreams" game - which will feature the Reds and Cubs - isn't until Aug. 11.

From the Reds via Twitter:

The Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith reported earlier this week that India has been taking batting practice, going through defensive drills and running on the field at Great American Ball Park this week, but is not quite ready for a rehab assignment .

Last November, India reacted to his first bobblehead as a Red - presented to him in a video from the team - tweeting that it's "hilarious" and "the hair is the best part."

