ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voices of Monterey Bay

Food Fights, Chapter 1

Voices of Monterey Bay
Voices of Monterey Bay
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Salinas was mostly a sleepy town before the troubles of the mid-1930s. Before the agitation and the Great Depression, before the labor tension and the fascism, before the Dust Bowl immigration and the vigilante goon squads. Labor tensions had been simmering in Salinas early in the decade, and they...

voicesofmontereybay.org

Comments / 0

Related
Voices of Monterey Bay

Red Altar

Editor’s note: Voices of Monterey Bay presents the winner of Voices’s History Slam Voices Award, which this year is a dramatic reading by Nancy Wang of a chapter from her historic novel called “Red Altar: The Story of Six Chinese Teens Who Started the Fishing Industry in the Monterey Bay Area.”
MONTEREY, CA
Voices of Monterey Bay

Photographs: Under the Big Top

After a very long pandemic pause, the circus came back to Salinas. Circo Hermanos Caballero, a traveling circus from Guadalajara, recently brought everything from flying trapeze acts to a popular clown who impersonated mariachi legend Vicente Fernandez to Northridge Mall for a three-week run. The family-run circus encompasses three generations...
SALINAS, CA
Voices of Monterey Bay

Recalling a one-of-a-kind Chicano activist

A local hero and a one-of-a-kind Chicano activist, archivist and warrior has died. Juan Martinez passed away on May 10 after a long battle with cancer. Juan defied all the odds and remained a fighter to the end. Inspired at an early age after he and his father came upon...
SALINAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agriculture#Food Drink#Lettuce
Voices of Monterey Bay

Read To Me project names Julia Foster as new Executive Director

The Read to Me Project, a nonprofit organization that helps under-served children achieve kindergarten readiness, announces Julia Foster as its new executive director. Out of a field of highly qualified applicants, Julia Foster became the top candidate with significant breadth and depth of nonprofit and leadership experience. Foster will take the helm on Monday, June 6th. Board Chair Jen Ortega Uribe says, “In addition to her leadership experience, Ms. Foster impressed the executive search committee during the interview process with her forward- thinking responses, strategic logic, and enthusiasm for Read to Me Project’s vision: ‘Every child enters kindergarten ready to succeed.’ We look forward to working with Julia to expand and deepen Read to Me Project’s literacy impacts on under-served children and their families.”
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Voices of Monterey Bay

Money in Politics

An off-year primary election may not generate a heap of interest among voters, but local special interests are spending like drunken sailors this year, throwing money at candidates in two Monterey County campaigns. With a month remaining before Election Day, candidates for Monterey County sheriff and the county supervisorial seat...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Voices of Monterey Bay

The Art of Science

As has been said many times in many places, “A picture is worth a thousand words.” In the case of science illustrators, those pictures are not about just being beautiful works of art, but also illuminating scientific ideas and principles. The public will once again be able to...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
Voices of Monterey Bay

Voices of Monterey Bay

Monterey, CA
417
Followers
498
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Voices of Monterey Bay is a not-for-profit bilingual news organization serving Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.

 https://voicesofmontereybay.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy