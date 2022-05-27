ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

What is the LSU baseball boombox? Here are three things you need to know

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago

LSU baseball has been celebrating its home runs with a boombox, a tradition that started earlier this season and has continued into the SEC Tournament after outfielder Josh Pearson's home run against Kentucky on Thursday.

Here's what you need to know about LSU's boombox .

What is the boombox?

It is a $399 LSU-themed purple and gold speaker. The song "Crunk Ain't Dead" by Duke Deuce is the song that's played through the speakers.

"The boombox definitely helps," pitcher Bryce Collins said after LSU's win over Nicholls State earlier this month. "Everyone's loose. We're playing for each other. Just trying to win every game as it comes."

When is the boombox brought out from the dugout?

Anytime LSU hits a home run. This season that's been happening often, as the Tigers finished the regular season with the second-most home runs in the SEC with 106.

It also plays anytime LSU scores a run.

LSU BASEBALL SWEEP OVER VANDY: How LSU baseball's series sweep over Vanderbilt can lead to NCAA tournament success

ERIC REYZELMAN FEATURE: How LSU baseball reliever Eric Reyzelman unlocked his potential in Cape Cod Baseball League

KRAMER ROBERTSON TO MLB: LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey's son called up to the St. Louis Cardinals

When did LSU start celebrating with the boombox?

At the end of April. LSU coach Jay Johnson told reporters that a player asked him whether the team could play a song every time the team scored a run. And he agreed as long as the song wasn't inappropriate.

"I want them to want to be in the dugout in the middle of our rallies worse than I want them to be anywhere else, (other than) hanging out with their girlfriend or anyone else," Johnson said following LSU's win over Nicholls. "If it takes a boombox for that to happen, then I'm all good."

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: What is the LSU baseball boombox? Here are three things you need to know

