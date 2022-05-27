The Idaho Way: Idaho’s largest health district ‘stays silent’ on wearing a mask

By Scott McIntosh, opinion editor

If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend or colleague, and they can sign up here .

The Central District Health board has voted to make itself irrelevant.

Central District Health board members voted last week to “stay silent” on whether to recommend that children wear a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19, as first reported by Boise State Public Radio.

Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman’s opinion editor.

Board members didn’t vote to say masks don’t work (although a couple made that argument); they merely removed from the Central District Health website and from written materials any recommendation that children wear masks in indoor settings.

“We’re not telling parents, ‘Don’t do it,’ we’re just telling parents, ‘Decide for yourself,’ ” board member Raúl Labrador said.

That would be like the Food and Drug Administration saying, “We’re not telling people, ‘Don’t eat that salmonella-tainted peanut butter.’ We’re just telling them, ‘Decide for yourself.’ ”

So instead of a recommendation from Central District Health to wear a mask based on peer-reviewed scientific studies, we’ll get a recommendation from a Facebook meme shared by your crazy Aunt Jillian who also believes John F. Kennedy Jr. is still alive and will come back to reinstate Donald J. Trump as president.

You can read our full editorial here.

Sad day in America

Crosses with the names of Tuesday’s shooting victims are placed outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/AP

Doing nothing is not an option.

Silence is not an option.

Offering your thoughts and prayers is not an option.

Pointlessly pontificating about the breakdown of the family is not an option.

Wistfully wishing we had better mental health care in this country is not an option.

Ignoring the problem is not an option.

Ignoring guns is not an option.

Whether it’s the Sandy Hook shooter or this week’s slaughter of 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school or even Boise’s own shooter at the Boise Towne Square, the common thread is too-easy access to guns. People who have no business possessing a gun had easy access to guns and went on rampages that killed innocent people.

Please read our full editorial on what we’d like to see happen following this senseless tragedy.

Far right on the march

Supporters of Janice McGeachin, Priscilla Giddings and Raúl Labrador walk through the lobby of the Hilton Garden Inn Boise Downtown where other Republican candidates held an election night watch party on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

Reactions to the May 17 Republican primary in Idaho were decidedly mixed. Many Idahoans woke up breathing a sigh of relief to find out that incumbent Gov. Brad Little had defeated Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, Scott Bedke defeated Priscilla Giddings for lieutenant governor and Phil McGrane beat out Dorothy Moon for secretary of state. But looking more closely at the numbers and further down the ballot, many Idahoans noticed something troubling, an ominous warning sign.

You can read our full editorial here on why the numbers and some key races are cause for concern .

Health board member’s disinformation

Dr. David Pate.

Dr. Ryan Cole got appointed to the Central District Health board fair and square. For those of us who find Dr. Cole to be a poor choice to be making decisions about the public health of Idahoans, our fault lies with either supporting the election of the Ada County commissioners who appointed Dr. Cole over the most qualified expert in all of Idaho (Dr. Sky Blue), or failing to vote to ensure that these irresponsible commissioners never had the chance to serve in this role. So, Dr. Cole gets a vote on the CDH board — for now. But that doesn’t mean that the board should allow him to be the sole source of medical facts and information upon which the board will make its decisions.

Read here what Dr. David Pate has to say about Cole’s misinformation about vaccines and COVID-19.

I’m listening

Send me your story ideas, news tips, questions, comments, or anything else on your mind. You can reach me via email at smcintosh@idahostatesman.com.

Find me on social media:

Twitter (my DMs are open)

LinkedIn

What you’re saying

This week, we received letters to the editor on the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft opinion on abortion rights and the debate over breaching the four Lower Snake River dams. You can read these and more letters by clicking here .

You can submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion by clicking here .

Like this newsletter?

If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend or colleague, and they can sign up here .