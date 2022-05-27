ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Hillsboro man decided to have his guns destroyed, and his TikTok about it went viral

 6 days ago
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Hillsboro man is getting national attention on social media after turning his two firearms over to police to be destroyed following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas. “Today I'm turning in my weapons to the Hillsboro Police Department in Oregon, both...

Cody Hoffman
5d ago

Anyone who sacrifices their freedom for comfort, deserves neither. If you want to surrender your best defense against tyranny, I can't stop you, but when you become oppressed, stay silent because you wanted it.

Danni Feightner
5d ago

okay I'm sorry but if there are gunman and I don't have my 9mm how am I supposed to protect my kids !? dude... now you can't protect them against other people. what really needs to happen is who we allow to have guns!!

Nicholas cobb
5d ago

I would rather a thousand criminals be armed than 1 good man disarmed.Those who beat their swords into plowshares usually plow for those who did not-Ben Franklin

