Oakland, CA

Oakland Post: Week of May 25 – 31, 2022

By Oakland Post
postnewsgroup.com
 4 days ago

Oakland Post: Week of May 18 – 24, 2022 — The printed Weekly Edition of the Oakland Post for the week of May 18...

www.postnewsgroup.com

postnewsgroup.com

Oakland Youth Rally in Support of Roe v. Wade

In protest of the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade, students from Oakland School for the Arts (OSA) led a schoolwide march to Oakland City Hall on May 9. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, its effect will be tremendous. Eighteen states already have laws in place that say they will ban abortion if the 1973 ruling is overturned. According to the Guttmatcher Institute, 58% of people with uteruses of reproductive age will live in states that don’t support abortion.
OAKLAND, CA
postnewsgroup.com

The Post News Group Endorses:

MLK Jr. Freedom Center Delegation in Sacramento to Advocate for Civics Education — The Freedom Center delegation was invited to participate in the 19th bus trip for education to Sacramento May 18, 2022, and students from Alameda, Yolo and Sacramento Counties participated. The event was organized by State Senator Dave Cortese, and featured presentations by more than 25 elected officials discussing legislation that impacts all aspects of education in the state.
SACRAMENTO, CA
City
Oakland, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Deputy Library Director Bestowed National Honor

Raemona Little Taylor earns accolade as advocate and literacy partner. Advancing equity, from talk to action, is a trademark for Raemona Little Taylor, Deputy Director of the Marin County Free Library (MCFL). And there’s no way the COVID-19 pandemic was going to get in her way. A respected national...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Pioneering Bay Area Sushi Chef Ken Tominaga Dies at 61

Chef Ken Tominaga, a pioneering sushi chef known for his Sonoma County restaurant Hana Japanese Restaurant, died earlier this week after a short battle with cancer, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Tominaga had been a part of the Bay Area dining community for more than three decades, and his restaurant Hana was long popular with those in the industry thanks to its reputation for “impeccable attention to detail and seasonal fish.” Most recently, Tominaga lent his name and talents to the much-anticipated multilevel downtown Healdsburg restaurant the Matheson. In addition to a tasting menu restaurant and a rooftop lounge, the restaurant includes a sushi bar which Tominaga oversaw.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

20 Fun Things to Do This Week (5.30.22)

Happy Memorial Day, and welcome to the halfway point of 2022!. This week, Instapoet Rupi Kaur brings her verse to life on stage, the Castro Theatre celebrates 100 years with 11 days of back-to-back film screenings, Escape from Alcatraz makes a splash, and Oakland heats up with Caribbean Carnival. Plus,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

The Fall of the Thunderbird. A Memorial Day story.

EAST BAY, CA — On Memorial Day we pause to remember the stories of those who have given their lives for their country. This is one of those stories. On November 26, 1944, a B17-G bomber nicknamed the Thunderbird was deployed to bomb a synthetic fuel plant at Misburg, Germany. Three Bay Area natives were among the crew.
MILITARY
Eater

How This Couple Built a Cleaning Company That Supports Some of San Francisco’s Favorite Restaurants

As the sun spreads onto 18th Street in the Mission District, it’s not uncommon to see Rafael Garcia juicing grapefruits in the Tartine Bakery kitchen, and, as the moon rises that same evening, it’s not uncommon to see him bringing a power washer into one of more than a dozen restaurants in the city. He’s recognizable by his iconic look: diamond earrings on either side of his chinstrap beard, a smile so joyous it forces his eyes to squint. But few regular customers, or even fellow staff, realize Garcia has a robust cleaning business that works primarily with restaurants in San Francisco and Oakland. His client list, now at 14, includes some of the Bay Area’s buzziest and best restaurants: Frances, Octavia, Wahpepah’s Kitchen, Understory, and Reem’s.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police investigating 'suspicious death' downtown

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said Monday they were investigating a ‘suspicious death’ in downtown. Police taped off a large area on Jackson and 13th, and asked the public to avoid the area. A KTVU photographer on the scene saw a black object in the middle of the...
OAKLAND, CA

