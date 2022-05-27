ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champions League final: The most stylish players in this year’s competition

By NewsChain Lifestyle
 4 days ago
The Champions League final is drawing closer, with Liverpool and Real Madrid battling for the trophy on May 28.

The head-to-head is set to take place in the Stade de France in Paris – one of the most fashionable cities in the world.

So, who were the most stylish footballers in this year’s competition – out of their football kit?

Cristiano Ronaldo

With his own fashion brand CR7, it’s no surprise Man United’s Ronaldo is a trendy player. He likes an out-there suit, playing around with different colours, and putting his own spin on classic designs.

Sergio Ramos

A fan of big name designers like Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana, Ramos is one of the suavest guys going. The Paris Saint-Germain defender often wears athleisure-inspired clothes, and always manages to distinguish himself – even in a simple suit.

Mohamed Salah

The Liverpool star’s style is relatively relaxed – he’s often seen in distressed jeans, simple t-shirts and hoodies – but always put together. And when he hits the red carpet, it’s all about a dapper suit.

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid striker – and denim enthusiast – Karim Benzema has an impressive collection of trainers, and is known for slick streetwear.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool right back, Alexander-Arnold, also rocks the oversized look, pairing big hoodies with streamlined trousers and stylish kicks. He tends to opt for neutral and subtle tones, rather than bold colours.

Romelu Lukaku

Another big monochrome fan, Chelsea forward Lukaku can often be found wearing ripped jeans and a loose-fitting t-shirt – but is just as comfortable in a classic black suit.

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian arrive at the pitch looking suave (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Paris Saint-Germain’s Mbappé knows the power of a well-cut suit – and off-duty, he’s all about simple white t-shirts and slim fitting jackets.

Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish has some of the best hair in the league (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

Man City midfielder Grealish cemented his status as a heart-throb in the Euros, and his haircut is instantly recognisable: an undercut with luscious locks flowing from the top (very David Beckham in the late 90s) often held back by a headband when on the pitch.

Paul Pogba

Manchester United’s Pogba isn’t afraid to make a fashion statement – as seen in this bold green jacket, accessorised with a sleek black shirt and statement necklaces.

