WWE

Jim Ross: "That's why Steve Austin never fought with Hulk Hogan"

By LORENZO CIOTTI
 4 days ago
In the last episode of his Grilling JR, personal podcast of the WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, current head of the All Elite Wrestling commentary team, wanted to reveal why Steve Austin has always refused with a sharp no, to a match against the WWE Immortal Hulk Hogan, with JR...

Comments / 42

Ryan J. Lippert
2d ago

I swear either the editor's or the writer are incompetent. this article never wraps up with an answer and basically rambles

J Dubya
3d ago

Steve Austin is one of the most stand up guys in all of sports. A really great dude.

Eric Shimer
3d ago

Two different era's of wrestling. No reason to shatter each others accomplishments in their own rights.

