ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Shanghai takes baby steps towards ending COVID lockdown

By David Stanway, Roxanne Liu
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYr4r_0fs0uBJo00

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, May 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai took more gradual steps on Friday towards lifting its COVID-19 lockdown while Beijing was investigating cases where its strict curbs were affecting other medical treatments as China soldiered on with its uneven exit from restrictions.

The financial hub and the capital have been hot spots, with a harsh two-month lockdown to arrest a coronavirus spike in Shanghai and tight movement restrictions to stamp out a small but stubborn outbreak in Beijing.

Elsewhere, some border areas in the northeastern province of Jilin reported transmissions of the virus with an unclear source. Jilin borders Russia and North Korea, which has imposed a nationwide COVID lockdown.

The curbs have battered the world's second-biggest economy even as most countries have been seeking to return to something like normal. Many Chinese, from the urban youth to low-skilled rural migrant workers, have complained about lost income, difficulty sourcing food and mental stress. read more

China's economy is staggering back to its feet but data shows only a grinding and partial recovery, with businesses from retailers to chipmakers warning of slow sales as domestic consumers slam the brakes on spending. read more

Electricity consumption by Shanghai's large industrial enterprises rose steadily in the first three weeks of May to 83% of 2021 levels, Ruan Qiantu, head of the city's branch of the State Grid, told reporters.

The utility will work to avoid outages as demand recovers and the summer consumption peak approaches, Ruan said. "We are actively responding to the demands of enterprises."

As Shanghai, China's most populous city, aims to essentially end its lockdown from Wednesday, the authorities have been allowing more people out of their homes and more businesses to reopen over the past week. But most residents remain confined to their compounds and most shops can only do deliveries.

The district of Pudong, home to the Port of Shanghai, the city's largest airport and its main finance centre, reopened 115 bus routes on Friday. Shanghai is slowly expanding public transport after reopening four of its 20 subway lines and more than 250 bus routes on Sunday.

More than 30 parks had reopened as of Thursday, with visitor numbers capped below 50% of their maximum capacity, the Shanghai Daily reported. By Tuesday 70 more parks will reopen.

China hopes that a new approach of relentless, blanket testing might help other cities avoid more damaging, Shanghai-like measures by detecting outbreaks early.

Some 28 cities were conducting mass testing on May 26, up from 23 on May 17, Huatai Securities estimated.

Shanghai's latest daily COVID caseload was below 300, with no cases outside quarantined areas, as has been the case for most of the past two weeks. Beijing reported 29 daily cases, down from 45 the day before.

Jilin's daily tally for the past five days has been in single digits.

Close to 90% of China's population was vaccinated, but the rate falls to 82.4% for those aged 60 and over, health officials said on Friday.

The capital this week has stepped up quarantines, reduced workplace attendance and cracked down on people flouting instructions. The strict approach has sometimes caused other problems. read more

Beijing officials are investigating incidents of delayed treatment for patients with serious diseases, and some emergency services officers have been suspended, the state-backed People's Daily said on Friday.

A farmer surnamed Song wrote on social media that his 32-year-old son had died on May 11 in Beijing after waiting for an hour with acute chest pain for an ambulance. Song said he was told that there had been confusion over whether his son could be admitted due to COVID controls at hospitals.

"This practice ... brought irreparable losses to a peasant family with only one son and caused serious negative effects and smears to the anti-epidemic effort," Song wrote on Thursday.

Cases of slow access to medical care for pregnant women and other non-COVID patients during lockdowns caused outrage earlier this year. read more

GRINDING

Profits at China's industrial firms fell the fastest in two years in April, data showed on Friday, as high raw material prices and snarled supply chains squeezed margins and disrupted factories. read more

Car sales in the world's largest auto market have slowed dramatically, gamers are buying fewer consoles and consumers are unwilling to replace their smartphones or laptops.

But this month has seen some improvement.

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng (9868.HK) is accelerating deliveries after resuming double-shift production in mid-May at its plant in the southern city Zhaoqing, chairman He Xiaopeng told analysts this week.

Tesla (TSLA.O) added a second shift at its Shanghai plant on Thursday.

Alibaba Group (9988.HK) cited pandemic-related risks and other uncertainties for not issuing a forecast for its new business year and the central bank said it would promote more credit for smaller firms. read more

Reporting by the Beijing and Shanghai bureaus; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by William Mallard, Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Related
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

May 31 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the pandemic right now:. Shanghai authorities on Tuesday began dismantling fences around housing compounds and ripping police tape off public squares and buildings before the lifting of a two-month lockdown in China's largest city at midnight. read more. On...
Reuters

N.Korea reports 96,020 more people with fever symptoms -KCNA

SEOUL, May 31 (Reuters) - North Korea reported 96,020 more people showing fever symptoms and no additional deaths amid the country's first confirmed coronavirus outbreak, state media KCNA said on Tuesday. Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

WHO says COVID in N.Korea likely 'getting worse, not better'

SEOUL, June 2 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has cast doubts on North Korea's claims of progress in the fight against a COVID-19 outbreak, saying it believes the situation is getting worse, not better, amid an absence of independent data. North Korean state media has said the COVID wave...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Shanghai#Economy#Chinese#The State Grid
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Reuters

Rapid rise in Mumbai pushes India's COVID numbers to month high

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s health ministry reported 3,712 new coronavirus infections for the past twenty four hours on Thursday, the highest in nearly a month, driven up by a record number cases recorded in the financial capital, Mumbai. The city reported 739 cases on Wednesday night, more than double...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Swiss veto Danish request to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine

ZURICH, June 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss government has vetoed Denmark's request to send Swiss-made armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine, citing its neutrality policy of not supplying arms to conflict zones. The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) rejected Denmark's bid to provide Piranha III infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia says U.S. rocket supplies to Ukraine risk widening conflict

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday sharply criticised a U.S. decision to supply advanced rocket systems and munitions to Ukraine, warning it could widen the conflict and increase the risk of direct confrontation with Washington. U.S. President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with rockets that can...
MILITARY
Reuters

China stocks flat as zero-COVID policy, uncertainty weigh

SHANGHAI, June 2 (Reuters) - China stocks struggled for direction on Thursday, as initial euphoria over additional stimulus measures launched to support an ailing economy countered investor concerns over potential rebound in cases and the zero-COVID policy. ** The CSI300 index was flat at 4,080.90 points by the end of...
Reuters

China 'firmly' opposes U.S.-Taiwan trade initiative

BEIJING/TAIPEI, June 2 (Reuters) - China "firmly" opposes a new trade initiative between Taiwan and the United States, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday, a plan the government in Taipei says is a recognition of the key position the island plays in global supply chains. The United States and Taiwan...
Reuters

India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 31 (Reuters) - Shanghai authorities on Tuesday began dismantling fences around housing compounds and ripping police tape off public squares and buildings, to the relief of the city's 25 million residents, before a painful two-month lockdown is lifted at midnight. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

460K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy