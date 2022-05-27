ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC Gov. Roy Cooper calls for assault weapons ban after Texas school massacre

By Robin Kanady, Mike Andrews
 4 days ago

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is calling for a ban on assault weapons following the Texas school massacre.

Two days after a gunman stormed into a school and killed a classroom full of elementary students and their teachers in Texas, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is calling on lawmakers to act right away.

“We cannot tolerate the mass murder of our children. It’s important for us to take steps to make sure that people are safe,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

The governor urged Congress to pass the universal background checks law and to ban assault weapons.

In North Carolina, the governor is pleading with state lawmakers to close the state’s loophole for assault rifles.

Also, the governor says he wants red flag laws, which allow judges to take guns away from violent criminals and people who have severe mental illnesses.

More than half of Americans want stricter gun laws: poll

Cooper is also pushing for Medicaid expansion to help people get mental health treatment.

Queen City News reporter Robin Kanady asked Governor Cooper, “What about this shooting (Texas school shooting) in particular makes you think there are going to be any changes?”

“You’ve got to continue to hope at some point people will understand that we have to take action, just for example we’ve had some people that are gun advocates and the proposals that i’m putting forth have been around a long time and completely respect the second amendment, I’m a gun owner myself,” said Cooper.

Governor Cooper calls his plan for gun law reform “common sense” proposals.

He adds that he’s encouraged by a Republican proposal that deals with Medicaid expansion.

The governor says he looks forward to a plan that will get more people insured in North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday called for the ban on assault weapons and encouraged state legislators to close gun loopholes in the wake of the deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school.

“We’ve seen it too many times: Mass shootings. Easy to get military assault weapons. Teachers turning themselves into human shields. Children murdered,” Cooper said in a video.

At least 19 students and two teachers were killed Tuesday when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Officials said all of those killed were in one classroom where the gunman barricaded himself and “began shooting anyone in his way.”

Gunman’s online activity warned of Texas school shooting

Governor Cooper questioned what could be more important than protecting children.

“What on earth is more important than stopping our schools, houses of worship and even grocery stores from turning into slaughter fields?” he said. “I’m angry. And I know we all are. Yet again.”

Cooper said he took executive action in 2019 to strengthen background checks in North Carolina. His administration also mandated safety plans and coordinated schools and local law enforcement.

“But that’s not enough. We need stronger laws,” Cooper said. “A strong Universal Background Checks law is now sitting in the U.S. Senate. Pass it and the President will sign it. And while they’re at it, they should ban assault weapons.”

Who are the victims of the Texas school massacre?

Cooper said that until those laws are passed, he’s asking state legislators to close North Carolina’s permit loopholes for assault weapons and implement red flag laws

“Pass it and I’ll sign it,” Cooper said.

“We cannot forget this tragedy when it fades from the news,” the governor concluded. “We cannot normalize the mass murder of children. We cannot wait any longer. It has to stop.”

WNCT

