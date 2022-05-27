ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NC

Eight years later, the mystery behind a missing Lincoln County woman remains

By Ciara Lankford
 4 days ago

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s been eight years since Toasha Nicole Rice, also known as “Nikki Green,” was last seen leaving a friend’s home in western Lincoln County.

Rice reportedly left a friend’s home in a black four-door sedan with an unidentified white woman on May 26, 2014, on Eaker Road and has not been seen since.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives interviewed family members and a number of people she was known to associate with but no one has any information about the missing woman.

In the months after Toasha went missing, officers used a K-9 search team in a large wooded area off Sorrells Baxter Road and Eaker Road in western Lincoln County, around the old Massapoag Mill in Lincolnton, and several other locations outside Lincoln County.

All leads were exhausted with no signs of the woman, the sheriff’s office said.

“Since I have been in office we have continued to receive tips from the public. The investigation is ongoing as deputies follow up on the information and tips that have come, but unfortunately, none of the information has panned out,” Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam said to QCN in 2019.

Detectives followed up on all leads received in the case but nothing in the lengthy search has led them to Rice. Toasha, who also goes by “Nikki Green” on her Facebook page, is a white woman who was 27-years-old when she disappeared. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

