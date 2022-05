Millie Bobby Brown’s on-screen boyfriend Finn Wolfhard and real-life beau Jake Bongiovi all hung out in a new photo shared by the actress on Tuesday, May 31. The 18-year-old actress, who plays Eleven in the sci-fi series, posed between Finn, who plays Mike Wheeler, and Jake, who Millie has been dating since June 2021, for the silly photo. Millie joked about both her on-screen boo and the guy she’s dating in real life being with her in the picture. “When two worlds collide,” she captioned the shot with a mind-blowing emoji.

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 MINUTES AGO