LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A shooting on U.S. 95 near Horizon Drive Sunday left seven people injured, two of them critically. Henderson Police responded to the shooting around 11:50 a.m. which occurred on the highway. U.S. 95 was closed from Horizon Drive to Boulder Highway for several hours in both directions while police investigated the incident.

HENDERSON, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO