Victor Perez hailed "a bit of magic" after defying the odds to beat Ryan Fox on the fourth hole of a sudden-death play-off to win the Dutch Open. Fox looked certain to win in regulation when he chipped in for a birdie on the 11th, holed from 80 feet for an eagle on the 12th and then holed from 45 feet for birdie on the 14th to establish a three-shot lead.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO