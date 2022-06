SALISBURY, Md. – After a spectacular campaign that helped vault the Sea Gulls back to Cedar Rapids, right-handed pitcher Jimmy Adkins of the seventh-ranked Salisbury University baseball team was named the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings Region VI Pitcher of the Year and D3baseball.com Region VI Pitcher of the Year, announced by the organizations on Tuesday.

