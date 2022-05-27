ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE’s Money in the Bank moved from Allegiant to MGM

By Bronson Christian
 4 days ago
Originally scheduled for July 2 at Allegiant Stadium, WWE’s Money in the Bank event has been canceled and will now be at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Allegiant Stadium stated on their website that the event was canceled while it’s listed on axs.com as having tickets on sale June 3 at 10 a.m. Allegiant Stadium reports that refunds are being automatically issued.

According to axs.com WWE Money in the Bank will occur on July 2 at 4:30 p.m. with doors opening at 3 p.m.

#Wwe Money In The Bank#Allegiant Stadium#Mgm Grand#Mgm Grand Garden Arena
