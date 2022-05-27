ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

FEATURE-No work and nowhere to live: a rural migrant's ordeal in locked-down Shanghai

By Martin Quin Pollard
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

BEIJING, May 27 (Reuters) - When Shanghai began its draconian COVID-19 lockdown two months ago, the French restaurant where Sun Wu waited tables closed and the 22-year-old, like countless other rural migrants, lost his job.

To make ends meet, Sun helped sort government deliveries for residents under lockdown, earning 250 yuan ($38) a day and moving from a dormitory to live in the warehouse where he worked as required by COVID rules.

Three weeks in, however, he had to leave the warehouse. His girlfriend, a migrant worker who had staffed the front desk at the same restaurant, needed urgent medical care.

With ambulance services stretched, Sun paid a delivery van driver 500 yuan to take them to a hospital on April 25 and she had surgery to remove a stomach cyst that night.

He stayed by her side until she was discharged on May 6. He bought her flowers and took her to her dormitory.

But Sun had nowhere to go.

The warehouse could not take him back due to strict COVID rules and his dorm lacked the space to isolate him as required. With train services suspended, he could not return to Dali, his hometown 3,000 kilometres away in southwestern Yunnan province.

“I felt I had no card left to play,” he said.

China’s uncompromising “zero COVID” policies have battered the world’s second-largest economy. Many of Shanghai’s 25 million residents complain about lost income, difficulties sourcing food and mental stress. But migrant workers, unable to work from home or earn steady pay, have it much worse.

More than 290 million people from China’s vast countryside are migrant workers, drawn to coastal mega-cities in particular for work in factories, construction, restaurants and other low-skilled jobs. Largely paid by the hour or day and without stable contracts, some can earn over 10,000 yuan in a good month but most pocket much less.

Their cheap labour has helped turn cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen into bastions of Chinese prosperity.

But lockdowns have thrust many into precarious situations, laying bare deep veins of inequality in Chinese society at a time when President Xi Jinping, expected to secure an unprecedented third leadership term this year, has made “common prosperity” a priority.

Their plight has garnered sympathy as stories like Sun’s go viral but with so much broad suffering amid the lockdown, calls for action to help migrant workers specifically have been few and far between.

SLEEPING ROUGH

As migrant workers often do, Sun had to improvise.

Grabbing his bicycle from a parking lot, he pedalled on Shanghai’s deserted roads past swank office towers to find a place to pitch a small tent he and his girlfriend had bought for travelling.

“My girlfriend did not cry at all in the hospital,” Sun said. “That night, I left her crying.”

That first night he found a patch of grass near a subway stop. The second night was a park; then a closed shopping mall; then a covered pedestrian bridge. Security kept shooing him away.

By day, he ate food cooked by his girlfriend as they chatted through gaps in the wall of her compound.

While cycling, Sun said he spotted “hundreds” of other homeless migrants.

Even if not homeless, many migrant workers have been stuck in crowded dorms or spent their nights sleeping at the factories or construction sites where they work. Truckers have spent days on highways, unable to drive through cities without doing quarantine.

“Once again, migrant workers are treated as cheap and disposable,” said Diana Fu, an expert on Chinese politics and labour at the University of Toronto.

DESPAIR

It rained heavily the seventh night Sun spent on the streets. Not knowing what to do, he called the police for help.

An officer “told me to figure it out,” Sun said.

Shanghai police, the Shanghai government and China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. Shanghai’s government said in late April companies would be guided to “care for migrant workers.”

Despairing, Sun took to social media.

“I have slept in parks, slept in plazas, seen Lujiazui at 3 am, and fed stray cats who were homeless like me,” he wrote in a May 12 post on the Weibo social media platform, referring to Shanghai’s financial district.

“I just want to find a place where I can stay and eat.”

The post was shared widely, drawing outrage at the lack of support mechanisms for migrants - a problem that stems from China’s hukou or residence registration system designed in the 1950s.

Without a hukou in the cities where they work, migrant workers are often denied access to education, healthcare and other services. Despite numerous pledges of reform by policymakers, only some smaller cities have made it much easier for migrant labourers to get hukous.

While Sun may have gathered sympathy, policymakers are thought to be more concerned with urban youth unemployment. Many migrant workers haven’t necessarily lost their jobs due to lockdowns, just most or all of their income.

The unemployment rate for migrant workers is 6.6%, only a little higher than the overall jobless rate. In contrast, the rate for urban youth has shot up to 18.2%, its highest on record, as corporate hiring withers amid the pandemic and regulatory crackdowns on the private education, tech and other sectors.

“Migrants are not in the consciousness of the (Chinese Communist) Party right now,” said Valarie Tan, an analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies, arguing one-party rule requires keeping the middle class confident in the future.

The day after Sun’s viral Weibo post, another police officer called him. He was sent to a government quarantine centre, where he shared a bigger tent with another migrant worker.

Shanghai remains largely under lockdown, but some trains are running again. On Thursday, Sun and his girlfriend took one to Taizhou, 500 kilometres south, where he has family.

They will quarantine for two weeks, then wait for Shanghai to return to normal. The city has flagged its plans to reopen from June although how extensively and quickly that will happen is still unclear.

“This nightmare may end,” Sun said. “And then a new one will come.” (Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Marius Zaharia and Edwina Gibbs)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

In Shanghai, lockdown blues make way for COVID testing gripes

SHANGHAI, June 2 (Reuters) - While a two-month COVID-19 lockdown is largely over in Shanghai, residents' relief is quickly giving way to frustration that they now face hours waiting in line for virus tests and the negative results they must show to be allowed to enter public spaces. China's business...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's Tiananmen Square demonstrations and crackdown

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Saturday marks the 33rd anniversary of China's bloody crackdown of pro-democracy demonstrations in and around central Beijing's Tiananmen Square, when Chinese troops opened fire on their own people. The event remains a taboo topic of discussion in mainland China and will not be officially commemorated...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

May 31 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the pandemic right now:. Shanghai authorities on Tuesday began dismantling fences around housing compounds and ripping police tape off public squares and buildings before the lifting of a two-month lockdown in China's largest city at midnight. read more. On...
WORLD
Reuters

China's Geely launches first nine low-orbit satellites for autonomous cars

SHANGHAI, June 2 (Reuters) - China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group conducted its first successful satellite launch on Wednesday, sending nine into low earth orbit as it builds out a satellite network to provide more accurate navigation for autonomous vehicles. The self-designed and manufactured GeeSAT-1 satellites, were launched from the Xichang...
ECONOMY
Reuters

India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Economy#Migrant Workers#South China#Youth Unemployment#French#Covid
Reuters

Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave

June 1 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees and seen by Reuters. "Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE How a Russian billionaire shielded assets from European sanctions

ISTANBUL/BRUSSELS, May 27 (Reuters) - (This May 27 story corrects paragraph 30 to say that EuroChem produces roughly 5%, not roughly 10%, of world fertilizer output) Russian businessman Andrey Melnichenko ceded ownership of two of the world's largest coal and fertilizers companies to his wife the day before he was sanctioned by the European Union, according to three people familiar with the matter.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
China
Reuters

China 'firmly' opposes U.S.-Taiwan trade initiative

BEIJING/TAIPEI, June 2 (Reuters) - China "firmly" opposes a new trade initiative between Taiwan and the United States, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday, a plan the government in Taipei says is a recognition of the key position the island plays in global supply chains. The United States and Taiwan...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX slip on jitters over inflation, hawkish cenbanks

* Rupiah bucks regional weakness to rise 0.5% * South Korean markets underperform * MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan down 1.4% By Savyata Mishra June 2 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies in Asia declined on Thursday in a broad selloff triggered by fears about rising price pressures and a hawkish outlook for policy tightening by global central banks, while the rupiah bucked the trend to be the sole gainer. The inflation rate in Indonesia - Southeast Asia's largest economy - accelerated slightly in May but remained within the target range of the central bank, helping the rupiah rise 0.6% against the dollar to its highest level since April 28. "The data was just slightly softer relative to expectations. But what the data does show is that the Bank of Indonesia’s tightening cycle is just around the corner," said Daniel Dubrovsky, a strategist with IG Asia. Other regional currencies were lower, with the Korean won dropping as much as 1.4% to see its biggest intraday fall in more than three months. Malaysia's ringgit slipped for the third straight day, falling 0.3%. The weakness came on the back of strength in the dollar, which was holding on to recent gains spurred by this week's advances in U.S. Treasury yields. "This generally bodes ill for market sentiment, where emerging market assets face pressure due to the rising cost of foreign debt repayment," Dubrovsky said, referring to rising Treasuries. "A stronger U.S. dollar also makes that increasingly challenging. As such, we likely are seeing capital flowing out of the EM Asia region." Adding to worries about hawkish monetary policy, the Bank of Canada opened the door to a more aggressive pace of interest rate hikes while inflation data from Europe fanned fears that the European Central Bank might accelerate its tightening path. Asian equities fell, tracking overnight weakness on Wall Street. South Korean shares led the declines with a 1.2% drop. A private-sector survey showed that the country's factory activity growth slowed in May amid supply-chain disruptions due to China's COVID-19 lockdown measures. Shares in Singapore fell 0.5%, the Philippines market lost 0.4% and Thailand's main index was down 0.3%. Taiwanese shares dropped 0.7%, while Jakarta stocks were 0.2% lower. Asian equities continued to witness foreign outflows for a fifth consecutive month in May, hit by concerns over monetary tightening measures by major central banks and supply chain disruptions due to strict lockdowns in China. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is up 61 bps at 2.6% ** Sri Lanka is in talks with the International Monetary Fund to borrow at least $3 billion via the lender's extended fund facility ** India's central bank will concentrate interest rate hikes over the coming months in a relatively short tightening cycle, according to a Reuters poll ** Indonesia saw a nearly 500% surge in foreign visitor arrivals in April, data by Statistics Indonesia showed Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0726 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan +0.17 -11.4 <.N2 -0.16 -4.71 0 25> China <CNY=CFX +0.15 -4.81 <.SS 0.42 -12.2 S> EC> 1 India -0.06 -4.17 <.NS 0.34 -4.46 EI> Indones +0.55 -1.72 <.JK -0.16 8.45 ia SE> Malaysi -0.25 -5.19 <.KL -0.34 -1.24 a SE> Philipp -0.57 -3.37 <.PS -0.38 -6.12 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -1.19 -5.06 <.KS -1.00 -10.7 C> 11> 0 Singapo -0.08 -1.92 <.ST -0.42 3.41 re I> Taiwan -0.42 -5.79 <.TW -0.73 -9.15 II> Thailan -0.03 -2.82 <.SE -0.31 -0.17 d TI> (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
WORLD
Reuters

Russian rouble eases towards 62 vs dollar, stocks fall

(Reuters) - The Russian rouble eased towards 62 against the dollar on Thursday, stabilising in a relatively narrow range after sharp and uncontrolled moves last week caused by an imbalance of supply and demand on Moscow Exchange. At 0746 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% weaker against the dollar at 61.76...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan's Toshiba receives eight proposals to go private

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T), the troubled Japanese conglomerate exploring strategic options, said it has received eight initial proposals to take it private as well as two proposals for capital alliances that would see it remain listed. The news comes amid recent signs that Toshiba, which has...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

460K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy