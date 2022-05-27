ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Kent State women's athletic program earns second consecutive Jacoby Trophy

By Allen Moff, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vmPyd_0fs0iGab00

For the second consecutive year and 11th time overall, Kent State has earned the Jacoby Trophy awarded annually to the top women's athletic program in the Mid-American Conference.

"Receiving the Jacoby Trophy is an incredible honor, and is a testament to the hard work that is consistently put in throughout the year," Golden Flashes Director of Athletics Randale L. Richmond said. "This is truly a department award, and exemplifies our guiding principle of being student-athlete centered, coach led, and administrator supported."

The Flashes competed in 11 women's sports throughout the 2021-22 campaign, earning conference titles in women's golf (MAC-record 23rd consecutive season), field hockey and gymnastics. Women's soccer tied for second in the regular season and made the MAC championship game last fall, while women's track and field added a runner-up finish at the MAC Outdoor Championships.

Miami finished second, followed by Akron.

Since the MAC began giving out the all-sports award in 1983, the Flashes have won or finished runner-up in 20 of 39 years. Kent State also won the Jacoby Trophy in back-to-back years in 1996-96 and 2004-05.

The Flashes men’s program finished second to Toledo in the Reese Trophy standings.

Baseball: Justin Kirby named first team All-MAC

Kent State senior outfielder Justin Kirby earned first-team All-MAC honors while three teammates also received postseason recognition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGcbU_0fs0iGab00

Kirby led the Flashes in extra-base hits (33), doubles (17) and homers (15) this spring while batting .323 with 14 stolen bases (tied for first). His 13 home runs in MAC play tied for the conference lead. Kirby finished among the top 10 in the MAC overall in several categories, including slugging percentage (third, .646), hits (10th, 64), doubles (ninth, 17) and home runs (second).

Kirby was the MAC Freshman of the Year and a Freshman All-American in 2019.

Sophomore shortstop Mike McNamara and sophomore outfielder Josh Johnson were named second-team All-MAC, while KSU junior catcher Justin Miknis was named to the MAC All-Defensive team.

McNamara hit .338 overall and .368 during MAC play. He ranked fourth in the MAC in slugging percentage (.641), and finished with 11 homers and 39 RBIs in 39 games.

Johnson enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, hitting .371 overall (fourth in the MAC) and .381 in conference play — both team highs. Johnson piled up 10 doubles, nine home runs, 43 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

Miknis recorded a .990 fielding percentage with 25 assists behind home plate. He threw out 15 runners on the basepaths, which ranked second in the MAC.

Ben Cruikshank named MAC Pitcher of the Week

Kent State junior left-hander Ben Cruikshank was named MAC Pitcher of the Week after throwing a one-hit shutout in his final start of the 2022 season last Friday.

Cruikshank walked just three while striking out eight in seven innings, leading the Flashes to a 5-0 victory over Eastern Michigan.

Opposing batters hit just .185 during the 2022 season against Cruikshank, the lowest average in the MAC. He went 3-1 with a 4.39 ERA in conference play.

Field hockey: Azure Fernsler named Academic All-District

Kent State goalkeeper Azure Fernsler has been named to the Academic All-District Women's At-Large First Team for District 5. The 2021 MAC Defensive Player of the Year and National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division I Senior Team selection graduated in December with a degree in environmental studies.

Fernsler ranked eighth nationally in save percentage (.800) last fall.

Softball: Jessica LeBeau receives all-region honors

Flashes sophomore pitcher Jessica LeBeau was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division I All-Mideast Region third team. She ranked among the MAC’s top five in ERA (2.58), strikeouts (155) and opponent batting average (.198).

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Kent State women's athletic program earns second consecutive Jacoby Trophy

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
Kent, OH
Sports
Akron, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Kent, OH
City
Toledo, OH
City
Akron, OH
City
Richmond, OH
Kent, OH
College Sports
Akron, OH
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kent State#Athletics#Track And Field#Gymnastics#The Jacoby Trophy#Mac#Flashes
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy