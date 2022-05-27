San Luis Obispo city staff held a public workshop to discuss the outdoor dining program

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- San Luis Obispo held a workshop on Thursday for its outdoor dining program. The workshop gave locals a chance for their input on what they would like to see in the plan.

"One of the good things about the pandemic is that we learned that people really like parklets. It really allowed people to be outside and to social distance," said Adam Fukushima, the Active Transportation Manager of San Luis Obispo.

New requirements in the plan require current parklet operators to apply for a new permit to continue to operate.

A requirement in the plan city staff recommends businesses to use their parklet 5 days per week and at least for 4 hours a day.

