Twins hold off A Lakers Wednesday, 8-4

Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

WHITEFISH — The Glacier Twins had just four hits but scored big, building leads of 5-0 nad 8-1 on the way to an 8-4 Legion baseball win over the Kalispell A Lakers Wednesday.

AC Chiling had an RBI double in the second inning for the Twins; he Chilton came around on a groundout and a passed ball. Chilton also had a sacrifice fly to score Josiah Ruther, who singled, in the sixth.

Three walks and an error paved the way for Glacier’s three-run fourth inning. Just on of the runs allowed by Lakers pitchers Oscar Kallis and Carter Schlegel was earned.

The Lakers got an RBI single from Adam Nikunen in the fifth, and did much of their damage in the seventh: They closed to 8-3 on another Nikunen RBI single and 8-4 when Joey Thatcher was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Mason Peters threw five innings for Glacier, allowing four hits and one run. He fanned nine.

