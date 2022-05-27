ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Range Riders split pair on Wednesday.

By Daily Inter Lake
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Gabe Howell had three hits and scored four times as the Glacier Range Riders took an 11-8 win and gained a split of their Pioneer League doubleheader with the Rocky Mountain Vibes Wednesday.

The Vibes held off the Range Riders (2-1) 12-11 in the first game, played as the continuation of Tuesday’s contest that was suspended by weather.

In the loss, Glacier used a four-run sixth inning to go up 7-5, only to see the Vibes put up seven runs in the seventh to lead 12-7.

The game still was in doubt, thanks to Tyler Ryan’s pinch-hit three-run homer for the Range Riders with two out in the ninth.

Howell hit a solo homer in the eighth for Glacier, his third of the young season. Michael Knell hit a solo shot.

Dean Miller and leadoff man Ben McConnell each had three hits and scored twice. McConnell also drove in a run.

In the second game, which was seven innings, Glacier built a 3-0 lead on a two-run single by Ryan Cash in the fist, led 6-2 in the second thanks in part to Howel’s RBI double, and were up 10-4 after scoring four times in the fourth. Howell singled in one run, and Dean Miller doubled in another run and came around on Cash’s sacrifice fly in the frame.

The Vibes closed to 10-8 by the fifth inning, but Chandler Ingram shut the door with two flawless innings of relief for the Range Riders.

McConnell had two hits and two runs for Glacier; he’s hitting .615.

After a two-day break the series resumes with three more games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Steams of the games can be found at gorangeriders.com, pioneerleague.com and the Vibes also have a YouTube channel.

