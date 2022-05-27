ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County next week

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
OVI checkpoint The Butler County OVI Task Force checks for impaired drivers

BUTLER COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Friday morning that an OVI checkpoint will be held next week in Butler County.

The checkpoint will be held on June 3, according to a press release.

The locations of the checkpoints will be announced in advance in accordance with state law.

We will update this story once we learn the location of the checkpoint.

The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by the United States Department of Transportation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

