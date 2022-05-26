ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Case against man accused in east side balcony shooting to move forward

By Kyle Jones
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — The case against a man accused of shooting another man multiple times last month will move forward. Online court records show that a judge found enough...

MPD officers dispatched to Penn Park for large fight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to Penn Park Monday afternoon for reports of a large fight in progress. Officers responded to 2101 Fisher St at 4:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers separated fighting parties and contacted various injured victims in the area. During that time,...
Police Arrest Dubuque Woman For Punching Neighbor

Dubuque Police arrested 26 year old Stephanie Harris of Dubuque around 5:25 p.m. Sunday on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. Police say Harris punched a neighbor, Jaqueline McCreight of Dubuque, in the face after an argument.
Man arrested for allegedly firing gun into occupied home after crashing stolen car in Sauk Co.

IRONTON, Wis. — Sauk County law enforcement arrested a man over the weekend for allegedly firing a gun into a home shortly after he crashed a stolen car nearby. Law enforcement officers were first contacted shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday for a report of a single-vehicle crash on La Rue Road north of Frank Road. Authorities said the caller was a homeowner who lived in the area and saw the vehicle go into a ditch.
Police: Reckless driver accused of passing officer at 75 miles per hour on city street ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison said they have identified a driver who allegedly passed an officer going more than double the speed limit on the city’s west side and refused to stop when the officer tried to pull them over. The city’s police department said an officer was monitoring traffic near Mineral Point Road and Racine Road around 7:30...
Wisconsin bank robber caught in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A man accused of robbing a bank in Wasuau, Wisconsin, was arrested in Freeport last Thursday. According to Wausau Police, Tommy Pittman, 55, robbed the WoodTrust Bank on May 20th. He was arrested May 26th in Freeport by the Freeport Police Department. Pittman is awaiting...
South Wayne Woman Gets Arrested For Domestic Dispute

Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on South McKnight Street in South Wayne Sunday just before noon for a domestic dispute. As a result, 29 year old Jolee Ubersox of South Wayne was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Battery. Ubersox was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she was booked on her charges and later released.
Dane Co. Medical Examiner identifies Fitchburg man killed in Highway 14 crash

FITCHBURG, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the man killed in a car vs. semi crash on Highway 14 last week. Authorities said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Highway 14 near the intersection with Haight Farm Road. The victim, 28-year-old Kevin Jose Irias Martinez of Fitchburg, died of injuries he suffered in the crash, according...
Motorcycle crash in Manitowoc County, Menasha man charged with 4th OWI

FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Menasha was arrested on his 4th OWI after a motorcycle crash that reportedly left his passenger injured. The Wisconsin State Patrol says that on May 29 around 3 p.m., a State Patrol Trooper responded to a motorcycle crash at County Highway K and County Highway NN in Manitowoc County. A 55-year-old woman was injured after falling off the motorcycle she was a passenger on.
Fatal UTV Crash Near Prairie du Chien

One person is dead and another person was injured in a UTV crash that occurred on St. Feriole Island near Prairie du Chien Saturday. According to the Prairie du Chien Police Department, at around 6pm Saturday, officers were dispatched to a UTV crash with injuries on North Water Street. Upon responding, they found a single UTV was involved and had two occupants. A report says the driver of the UTV, 40 year old Chad Pederson of Prairie du Chien, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, 21 year old Mark Welter of Prairie du Chien, was taken by Gundersen Health Ambulance to Crossing Rivers Health. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is conducting an investigation into the crash and were on the scene completing a reconstruction. North Water Street was closed for about three and a half hours. Assisting at the scene were the Prairie du Chien Fire Department, and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.
Drug Arrests After Traffic Stop in Cuba City

Two people from Cuba City have been arrested following a traffic stop last week in Cuba City. Authorities report 29 year old Jalysa Turner was arrested and charged with Operating Under the Influence-First Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The passenger-36 year old Kevin Hoyer was charged with Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The case remains under investigation.
Fatal lawn mower accident in Town of Mifflin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported a person died Sunday in a lawn mower accident. Around 6:05 a.m. Sunday morning the Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist with locating an individual who had not returned home. William Spurley, 70, of Montfort was found in...
Madison Police Arrest Man In Connection With Madison Triple Stabbing

Madison police make an arrest in connection with this week’s triple stabbing on the city’s northeast side. Police say Julius Goodwin was arrested Thursday night and charged with first-degree intentional homicide. He’s charged with disorderly conduct and bail jumping in connection with a separate case.
Montfort Man Dies After Lawn Mower Overturns on Him

An Iowa County man was killed when a lawnmower he was riding overturned on Sunday morning. Officials with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department were asked to assist with locating a man who had not returned home. 70 year old William Spurley of Montfort was found in an area just off County Highway G in the town of Mifflin. Spurley was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation showed Spurley was mowing grass along a steep embankment when the mower overturned.
Residence, vehicle hit by overnight gunfire in Janesville; no injuries reported

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are investigating after a home and vehicle were struck by gunfire overnight. Officers were initially called to the 200 block o South Jackson Street around 3 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to an incident report. While searching the area, police found an unspecified number of shell casings. One area resident reported their residence...
Homicide at Kenosha hotel: 29-year-old man charged

KENOSHA, Wis. - A 29-year-old Kenosha man now faces multiple charges associated with the homicide of 30-year-old Montreach Mitchell at a hotel on Wednesday, May 25. The accused is Timmy Brooks – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon.

