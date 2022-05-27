ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IL

Greene County kicking off fair season

By Samantha McDaniel-Ogletree
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Greene County will open the region's fair season when the Greene County Fair begins...

southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, May 30th, 2022

A 25-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding St. Clair County warrant. Ashlyn Armer of Dee Ann Drive later posted $300 bond and was released from the St. Clair County Jail. 32-year-old Kylie Pearce of Kokomo, Indiana was given a notice to appear after being...
CENTRALIA, IL
The Telegraph

Former Riverbend broadcaster, teacher dies Saturday

FAIRFIELD — Funeral services are pending for founding WBGZ stockholder Mike Dreith, formerly of Bethalto, according to the radio station. Dreith, 65, currently was mayor of Fairfield about two hours southeast of Bethalto. He reportedly collapsed at his family cabin in Fairfield on Saturday and died a short time later.
BETHALTO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, May 28th, 2022

Salem Police arrested 25-year-old Jarad Sidener of South Washington Street in Salem on an outstanding Clay County traffic warrant. He was released after posting $350 cash bond. Centralia Police arrested a 36-year-old Centralia man on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled...
SALEM, IL
edglentoday.com

New Study Reveals Illinois Route 3 Near St. Louis Area Is Positioned As Nationally Significant Heavy Industrial Corridor

ST. LOUIS - A 60-mile stretch of Illinois (IL) Route 3 generates $16 billion in annual business revenue and supports 221,881 direct and indirect jobs, according to a new economic impact study commissioned by the St. Louis Regional Freightway. The Route 3 corridor in southwestern Illinois is parallel to St. Louis, Missouri along the Mississippi River and Interstate 255, and goes from Waterloo, Illinois, in the south to Godfrey Illinois, to the north. It is gaining recognition as a premiere heavy industry and warehousing corridor with distinct advantages over other areas around the country, such as the percentage of the direct jobs in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing that greatly eclipse the regional and national averages for jobs in those sectors.
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

2 dead in late night crashes in Franklin, St. Francois Counties

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a pair of late-night crashes that happened overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning in Franklin and St. Francois Counties. The first accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on St. Mary’s Road, just south of Brinkman Road in Franklin County. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 northbound on St. Mary’s Road when he crossed over the center line and went into the southbound lane.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, May 29th, 2022

Salem Police arrested 43-year-old Sean Dean of East Olive Street in Salem for domestic battery after being called to his residence late Saturday night. Dean was treated at Salem Township Hospital before being taken to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a...
SALEM, IL
wmay.com

Sangamon County Sees First COVID Death Since April

Sangamon County has reported its first COVID-19 death in more than a month. A woman in her 80s who was fully vaccinated and had gotten a booster died earlier this week of complications from the virus. She is the 379th Sangamon County resident to die of COVID since the start of the pandemic. The county continues to see daily case rates climbing, and is now averaging nearly 120 new cases per day. There have been more than 58,000 total cases of COVID reported in Sangamon County, which remains at a “medium” level of community transmission currently. 15 Illinois counties are now listed at “high” levels of transmission, and people there are encouraged to wear masks in indoor public settings.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Rabid Bats Found In Central Illinois

State public health officials say they have begun to see cases of rabies in bats… and say it’s important to take precautions if you find yourself in proximity to any sick, wild animal. Rabid bats have been reported in four Illinois counties, including Macon and Champaign. Any bat...
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, May 27th, 2022

A 27-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license. Jamar Young of Putter Drive in Centralia was taken to the Marion County Jail. 55-year-old Michael Ingles of Wortby Street in Odin was arrested by Odin Police for...
CENTRALIA, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during May 15-21, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Kelly Skinner, 52 of Wilsonville, is charged with possession of meth in connection with a February 18 incident. Nora Washington, 39 of Palmyra, is charged with retail...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, May 26th, 2022

A 38-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Wamac Police on multiple charges. Steven Cody of South Pine was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic syringe, and driving on a suspended or revoked license. A 29-year-old Centralia man was...
MARION COUNTY, IL
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
