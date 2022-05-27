ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IL

Police beat for Friday, May 27

By David C.L. Bauer
 4 days ago
Police, fire and other public safety reports from Jacksonville and the surrounding...

WAND TV

Police: 1 shot in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person was hurt in a Monday shooting, police said. Decatur police told WAND News they received a call at about 6:09 p.m. Monday about shots being fired in the 2400 block of Country Trail. A gunshot victim then arrived at a local hospital. The severity...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Teen wounded in 'accidental' Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A 14-year-old is recovering after a shooting over Memorial Day Weekend. Officers responded to the 800 block of W. Elm Street around 3:15 Sunday afternoon. They found the 14-year-old on scene and first responders transported the teen to a local hospital. Several adults and two...
DECATUR, IL
lite987whop.com

High speed pursuit ends with arrest of Illinois man

A high-speed pursuit that began on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Sunday morning ended at the Tennesee Welcome Center along I-24 in Montgomery County with the arrest of an Illinois man. Christian County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Goulet says he attempted to stop 42-year old Harold Warren of Rockford, Illinois...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Man Wounded In Jacksonville Shooting

A 19-year-old man has been wounded in a shooting in Jacksonville. The incident happened around 10:30am Saturday in the 200 block of East Wolcott Street. Jacksonville Police say several shots were fired, and one struck the victim. He was taken by private vehicle to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman arrested for residential burglary, criminal damage, and domestic battery

A 28-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for alleged residential burglary, criminal damage to property, and domestic battery. Carly Arnoldy of East Broadway is accused of breaking in a door at her former boyfriend’s home on DeWolfe Street in Odin Saturday morning while he and another person were in the residence. She is accused of getting into an altercation with her ex-boyfriend and breaking a TV as well as stealing a gun and wallet before leaving the residence.
CENTRALIA, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for May 27, 2022

Darian D. Ragland (46) Homeless for criminal trespass at 300 Gardner Expressway. Lodged 181. Kizzy K. Edwards (42) 408 College ave, Quincy for fighting. NTA 136. Cleveland A. Jackson (34) 535 N. 7th, Quincy for domestic battery. Lodged 185. Demetria Hilton, 56, Quincy for Shoplifting at 1400 Harrison on 5/27/22....
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

One person killed in Quincy accident

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One person has been killed in a traffic accident on Memorial Day in Quincy. The accident happened at 12th and Locust streets around 8:30 a.m. The Illinois State Police have been contacted to do a traffic crash reconstruction at that scene. The intersection at 12th and Locust was closed for several hours during the investigation.
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Two Injured In Semi Crash in Brown County

Two people were injured early this morning in a semi truck crash in Brown County. Illinois State Police District 20 reports that a 2016 white Freightliner Semi Truck Tractor Trailer careened off into timber from Illinois Route 99 southbound approximately 1 mile north of Versailles at around 12:32AM. According to...
BROWN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Man shot during isolated incident in Jacksonville

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Jacksonville Police Department said a 19-year-old man was shot during an incident in the 200 block of E. Wolcott on Saturday morning. On May 28 at around 10:30 a.m., police arrived to the scene for a shots fired report. Once they got there, police said...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Woman killed after crash between truck, SUV at intersection of 12th and Locust

QUINCY — A woman was pronounced dead Monday morning at the scene of a crash between a truck and an SUV at the intersection of 12th and Locust. The Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Adams County Ambulance and the Quincy Fire Department were dispatched to 12th and Locust in reference to a traffic crash at approximately 8:27 a.m. An investigation revealed that a red 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Breeden Wike, 20, of 840 State was westbound and ran the red light at 12th and Locust. A blue 2009 Kia Sorento driven by a 39-year-old woman was traveling south on 12th Street and was struck by Wike’s truck in the driver’s side.
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Greenfield Man Sentenced For Burglary Charge

A Greenfield man has been sentenced to prison for a rash of crimes back in February. 36 year old Clinton L. Elliott of Greenfield pleaded guilty to a single count of residential burglary on Wednesday in Greene County Court. Elliott was arrested by Greenfield Police on February 14th. According to...
GREENFIELD, IL
Q985

Woman Running From Cops Gets Her Car Stuck In Wet Cement

On Monday morning, a 53-year-old woman was driving recklessly and racking up complaints from Rochester residents. Nine complaints were reported to police within six days, which included driving erratically and using a bullhorn to, in her words, "spread the word of God" as she drove. Around 4:30 on May 16th,...
ROCHESTER, IL
WCIA

Construction, closures continue on Springfield roads

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several road and lane closures in Springfield that were in place last week will continue this week as crews continue repairs, construction and maintenance. Hilltop Road between Rochester Road and Alder Wood Drive will remain closed until Wednesday. On Thursday, the closure on Hilltop will shift to between Alder Wood and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Staunton man faces weapons charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Staunton man faces multiple weapons and other charges after a May 24 incident in Livingston. Charles B. Blount, 32, of an unknown address in Staunton, was charged May 26 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies; and resisting a peace officer and obstructing identification, both Class A misdemeanors.
STAUNTON, IL
KWQC

Horse killed, man injured in single vehicle accident in Warren County

WARREN CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A horse was killed, and a man injured after a single vehicle accident in Warren County Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police. Officials say police responded near the intersection of 140th Street and 160th avenue at about 8:38 a.m. Sunday. According to a press release, officers on the scene found the driver of a 2012 Black Chevrolet pickup truck, 35-year-old Eric E. Hanson of Galesburg, who was sent to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
WARREN COUNTY, IL
My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

