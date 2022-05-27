Police beat for Friday, May 27

QUINCY — A woman was pronounced dead Monday morning at the scene of a crash between a truck and an SUV at the intersection of 12th and Locust. The Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Adams County Ambulance and the Quincy Fire Department were dispatched to 12th and Locust in reference to a traffic crash at approximately 8:27 a.m. An investigation revealed that a red 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Breeden Wike, 20, of 840 State was westbound and ran the red light at 12th and Locust. A blue 2009 Kia Sorento driven by a 39-year-old woman was traveling south on 12th Street and was struck by Wike’s truck in the driver’s side.

QUINCY, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO