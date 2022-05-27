ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

FATAL OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING DURING COMPLAINT INVESTIGATION IN OREGON

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOUGLAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at approximately 8:00 A.M., Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Weaver Road in Myrtle Creek to investigate a domestic violence complaint....

Comments / 11

Aleesha Joy Hyatt
3d ago

you all have no idea what you're talking about! No training? seriously? Of course they have training to handle these situations. I'm sorry for the officer who was forced to use his weapon. Never an easy thing to deal with.

SteveSandersSharkHunter
3d ago

Sounds like someone else experiencing mental health issues was killed by officers with absolutely zero training on how to handle these situations. If the man was unarmed, and he “engaged” an officer, are they that incapable or that afraid of hand to hand combat, with multiple officers. Seems like cops these days are only worried about their own injuries and their own lives. I can tell you how this ends- he’s found to be in compliance because the man used his vehicle as a deadly weapon. Spoiler alert- that deadly weapon had already been wrecked and left prior to the shooting so their fear was catching hands from a 60 year old?!

Related
oregontoday.net

Burglary Suspect in Custody, Lane Co., May 30

On 05/26/2022 Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the 3500blk of Valentine Ct. in Springfield regarding an in-progress burglary. Neighbors of the involved residence called 911 to report that three unknown people were stealing property from within the location. When confronted by a bystander, one of the suspects shoved the bystander to the ground. The bystander struck his head on the pavement and was rendered unconscious. The suspect also placed another bystander in a headlock and threw her to the ground before rummaging through her purse. The suspect, later identified as 28 year old Tanner Glen Mace, fled the location on foot. Mace was located hiding in a nearby yard and taken into custody. The injured bystander was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Two other suspects involved in the burglary had been able to flee the location in a U-Haul pickup. They are described as a white male adult wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and baseball hat and a white female adult with brown hair and a short, thin build. Mace was transported to the Lane County Jail where he was lodged on charges including: Assault in the 2nd Degree, Burglary in the 1st Degree, Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Trespass in the 1st Degree, Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree, Robbery in the 3rd Degree, Physical Harassment, and Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon. He was also lodged on unrelated outstanding warrants. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Police ask for help finding White City drive-by shooter

WHITE CITY, Ore. -- Police are looking for suspects from a weekend drive-by shooting. They also are looking for the public's help finding those suspects. Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Public Information Officer Aaron Lewis says today police spent overnight hours looking for a suspect. He says nobody was injured by the shots.
WHITE CITY, OR
kptv.com

Sheriff’s office ask for public’s help in drive-by shooting investigation

WHITE CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in White City that happened Sunday night. Just after 8:20 p.m., someone opened fire with an AR style semi-auto shotgun on a parked car with no one inside on Avenue East neat Atlantic Avenue. The car was hit 4 times in areas that were clearly intended to damage the car according to JCSO.
WHITE CITY, OR
kptv.com

Grants Pass bank robbery suspect in custody, police say

GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) – A suspect is in custody after a bank robbery in Grants Pass, according to the Grants Pass Police Department. Police say Donald L. Denney, 41, of Rogue River, went into the First Interstate Bank on Union Avenue just after 1:15 p.m. on May 23. Denney then robbed the bank.
GRANTS PASS, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, May 30

According to an entry on the NBPD log for May 26, 1:52 a.m., 3201 Tremont Ave., Mill Casino, “trespass in progress,” 38-year old Janice Monic Sanders charged with Criminal Trespass II, “cited in lieu of custody.”. UEMV. According to an entry on the NBPD log for May...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
kezi.com

Car crash closes down parts of Hwy 126 near Greenhill road

EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police and Eugene Springfield fire are working to clear a two-car crash that temporarily shut down parts of Highway 126. Around 1:44 p.m., two cars crashed, with one car against a pole and the driver stuck inside. The fire department was able to get the person...
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Law Enforcement Report: May 20-26, 2022

Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Bank robbery suspect gives up and turns self in after chase

UPDATE: According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement officials have arrested Donald Lawrence Denney Jr., a Grants Pass bank robbery suspect. JCSO has told us that the suspect was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Saturday in Gold Hill after he called in just minutes earlier from the Dardanelles Store in Gold Hill to turn himself in. According to police, Denney Jr. told them he had been hiding for a few hours and fell asleep.
GOLD HILL, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN IS DEAD FOLLOWING OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

A Myrtle Creek man is dead following an officer involved shooting Wednesday morning. Captain Stephanie Bigman of the Oregon State Police Grants Pass office said at about 8:00 a.m. deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Weaver Road to investigate a domestic violence complaint. When they arrived, the suspect, 60-year old Spencer Heckathorne, had fled the scene. Bigman said probable cause was established to arrest Heckathorne for the crimes of menacing and recklessly endangering.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG ANNOUNCES PASSING OF RETIRED K9 DORA

The City of Roseburg has announced the passing of retired K9 Dora, who served with the Roseburg Police Department, before being transferred to the Douglas County Jail. Dora was a two-year old Belgian Malinois when she joined RPD in October 2012 to partner with Master Officer Travis Dahl. She transferred to the Douglas County Jail in 2015 following the legalization of marijuana. Dora began working with Sergeant Chance Chastain at the jail, where all drugs including marijuana, are not allowed.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN FOR WARRANTS FOLLOWING INCIDENT

Sutherlin Police jailed a man for warrants following an incident Thursday. An SPD report said just before 10:30 a.m. the 48-year old was found passed out in front of a church and school in the 800 block of West Central Avenue. The man allegedly had an empty bottle of liquor on the ground near him and a matching, but full, bottle hanging out of his jeans pocket. The suspect admitted to drinking the alcohol and gave an officer the other bottle to throw out.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED MENACING

Deputies jailed a man for an alleged menacing incident on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said shortly after 10:30 a.m. two people got into a disturbance over property in the 400 block of North Main Street in Canyonville. The suspect allegedly grabbed a hatchet from the victim and pushed her down inside the home. The report said due to the way the man was acting, the victim thought the suspect was going to attack her. A third person was able to intervene and separate the two people until deputies arrived.
CANYONVILLE, OR
kezi.com

Assault, robbery suspect arrested after attempting to flee the scene

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A robbery suspect was arrested yesterday after assaulting two bystanders and attempting to escape the police, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, on May 26 neighbors of a house on Valentine Court called 911 to report three strangers were stealing property from the home. Deputies said that before they could arrive a bystander confronted the alleged burglars and one of the suspects, Tanner Glen Mace, 28, shoved the bystander to the ground. Deputies said that the bystander hit his head on the pavement and was knocked unconscious.
LANE COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Truck hauling excavator catches fire on Bellfountain Road￼

A Freightliner truck that caught fire after pulling over into the Muddy Creek Charter School parking lot was a total loss but the excavator that it had been hauling was saved. Philomath Fire & Rescue responded to the driver’s call for help at 5:02 p.m. Friday. Capt. Rich Saalsaa was the first to arrive at the scene to find a fully-involved fire in the truck’s cab. The next incoming engine attacked the blaze and had it knocked down within six minutes by an engine crew of four personnel, he reported.
PHILOMATH, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOR BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF WEAPONS

A woman was jailed for being a felon in possession of weapons, on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 p.m. a 26-year old was contacted by law enforcement in the 300 block of Weaver Avenue in the Tri City area. The woman had brass knuckles in her vehicle and admitted to being in possession of them.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 138E

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (May 26, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at approximately 8:36 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138E near milepost 78. The preliminary investigation revealed that a westbound black Tesla Model S,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

La Pine man, 21, faces DUII, other charges in Bend Parkway rear-end crash that seriously injured 2

A 21-year-old La Pine man faces drunken driving, assault and reckless endangering charges in a four-vehicle rear-end crash Friday afternoon on the Bend Parkway that sent two people to St. Charles with serious injuries, police said. The post La Pine man, 21, faces DUII, other charges in Bend Parkway rear-end crash that seriously injured 2 appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kezi.com

Coos Bay Police seek help finding missing man

COOS BAY, Ore.-- Coos Bay Police are seeking the public's help finding 20-year-old Eric Splawn. Splawn was last seen three days ago at a Walmart in Coos Bay, according to family members. He was last seen wearing a green windbreaker, purple Nike shoes, dark blue jeans and a black hat.
COOS BAY, OR

