Partygate: Norfolk murder victim's sister wishes she had broken rules

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sister of a woman murdered by her husband on the day Boris Johnson had a birthday party said she wished she had also broken the rules to be with her. Mother-of-three Gemma Marjoram was stabbed to death by her husband near Norwich on 19 June 2020. The prime...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Mother forgives Satan worshipper who murdered her two daughters – but it’s ‘too late’ for police apology

A mother whose daughters were murdered by a man who believed he had made a demonic pact to win a lottery jackpot has forgiven their killer, but said it is “too late for apologies” from the police. Bibaa Henry, 46, was celebrating her sister Nicole Smallman’s 27th birthday in a Wembley park as coronavirus lockdown restrictions loosened in June 2020 when they were stabbed to death by Danyal Hussein.The sisters’ loved ones were then subjected to further heartbreak after it emerged that two Metropolitan Police officers assigned to guard the murder scene – Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis – had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police say inquiries are 'ongoing' after assault on Yasmin Evans

Former BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Yasmin Evans was reportedly punched and kicked by a group of men, during an incident on the weekend. Police have confirmed officers were called to reports of an assault in Bishopsgate in London on Saturday night. She wrote on Instagram she was attacked after one...
BBC

Killers convicted after 'caring' father beaten to death in Rowley Regis

Three men have been convicted after a father-of-five was stripped naked and beaten to death in an industrial estate in the West Midlands. Carl Woodall, 44, died after suffering "catastrophic injuries" in Rowley Regis on 28 June last year, West Midlands Police has said. Mark Campbell, 39, and Simmion Goldbourne,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of child abduction after girl, 8, disappeared from outside school

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction after an eight year old girl went missing from outside a school in Blackpool.Darcy Shea, was found “safe and well” on Friday, Lancashire Police said, after she was reportedly taken from St Cuthbert’s Primary School.A 60 year-old woman accused of abducting her remains in custody, the force said.Darcy was found in the resort following multiple appeals to the public for information on her whereabouts.Prior to her discovery, Superintendent Becky Smith of Lancashire Police had said that while there had been no suggestion that she was “at any immediate risk”, police were “growing more and more concerned about her welfare as time goes on”.Supt Smith had urged anyone who saw anything suspicious at the school on Friday morning or who spotted Darcy with an older woman to get in touch immediately.In an update on Friday afternoon, the force said: “Further to our earlier appeals, Darcy, missing from Blackpool, has been found safe and well in the resort this afternoon.“A 60-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction and is in custody.“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals for information.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Southend man admits killing father out with family on Halloween

A man has admitted killing a father-of-two who was assaulted while out trick or treating with his family. Philip Mersh, 43, sustained serious injuries in the incident in Broadway, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex at about 18:00 GMT on 31 October. Daniel Ballard, of Lincoln Close, Southend, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Southend...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Baby who lived for just 27 minutes would have survived if his mother had been admitted to hospital and not turned away twice and told to drive to maternity unit over an hour away, inquest hears

A first time mother whose baby was alive for less than 30 minutes was told she should drive an hour to the next hospital because her nearest had no available beds, an inquest heard. Rachel Higgs was refused admission to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate,...
HEALTH
The Independent

Mother condemns ‘giggling and smirking’ murderers behind stabbing of 16-year-old

The mother of a 16-year-old stabbing victim has hit out at her son’s killers for “giggling and smirking” throughout their trial.Kelly Brown entered the witness box at Manchester Crown Court to pay tribute to Rhamero West – nephew of ex-Manchester City footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips – as she gave her victim impact statement.On Friday, Ryan Cashin, 19, Marquis Richards, 17, and Giovanni Lawrence, 20, were sentenced for the murder of Rhamero in the street in Old Trafford last September.The teenager was chased by car and on foot by the defendants before Cashin caught up and attacked him with a long-bladed knife....
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman tracks down her own stolen car before a police investigation

Police forces are taking longer to attend serious offences and charging fewer suspects, BBC research has found. In one instance, a disabled man said police failings led to him being targeted by a gang, assaulted and repeatedly burgled. In another, a woman felt forced to track down her stolen car...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Superyacht sinks in Torquay harbour after large fire

A superyacht has sunk after catching fire while moored in a marina. Police were called to the blaze on the 85ft (26m) vessel at Princess Pier in Torquay, Devon, at about 12:10 BST on Saturday. Members of the public described hearing a bang, before seeing a huge plume of black...
ACCIDENTS
Power 102.9 NoCo

Blueface’s Mom and Sister Claim He Assaulted Them, But His Girlfriend Says She Fought Them

Blueface is dealing with family drama, again. This time, Blueface's mother and sister claim he assaulted them, but his girlfriend has come forward and said she fought them. It all started on Saturday (May 28) when Blueface’s mom, Karlissa Saffold, hopped on her Instagram page to show off her face, which appears to be swollen. She then called out the "Thotiana" rapper for allowing his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, to assault her daughter.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Life-saving surgery for kitten trapped in engine

A kitten has undergone life-saving surgery after suffering catastrophic injuries in a fall from a moving car. It's thought Fifi, who was found with charred fur and covered in oil, had become trapped in the car engine. She was found outside a house in Hollymount, Worcester, on 20 May and...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man shot dead in row over 'humiliating' online video

A man was fatally shot in his back garden after a rival was humiliated in an online video. Graham Williamson, 26, was targeted at his home in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, on August 17 2020. CCTV shown to jurors showed a masked gunman run up the street and shoot Mr Williamson...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Appeal for Snapchat footage of fatal attack on boy in Wolverhampton

Police are appealing for footage that was shared online which is thought to show parts of a fatal stabbing. A 15-year-old boy was killed in the attack, which happened just before 16:15 BST on Friday on Reapers Walk in Pendeford, Wolverhampton. A 16-year-old boy from the city was arrested on...

