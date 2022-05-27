ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

North Korea is calling its Covid vaccines an 'immortal potion of love' from Kim Jong Un: report

By Waiyee Yip
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8wKV_0fs0N2Cv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FaQMQ_0fs0N2Cv00
In this file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets troops who have taken part in the military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army.

KCNA via Reuters

  • North Korea began its Covid vaccine program — though it's currently only for soldiers, RFA said.
  • Broadcast vehicles are calling the vaccines an "immortal potion of love" from Kim Jong Un.
  • As of Thursday, North Korea has recorded more than 3.2 million cases of "fever" and 69 deaths.

Covid-stricken North Korea has finally begun its vaccination program — calling the COVID-19 jabs an "immortal potion of love" from their leader Kim Jong Un, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported .

However, the vaccines are so far reserved only for soldiers working on national construction projects, according to the US-funded non-profit media outlet.

Two anonymous sources provided details to RFA, describing how to broadcast vehicles would play loudspeaker messages at vaccination sites, highlighting how the vaccines were "a gracious gift" from Kim.

"They play loud political propaganda messages as the soldiers get injected with the vaccines from China," an unnamed government official told the outlet.

"They are calling it a 'vaccination of love from the Highest Dignity,'" he said, using the honorific term for the country's leader.

Another source, a resident, appeared to confirm this to RFA. "A broadcast vehicle that appeared at the vaccination site loudly proclaimed the greatness of the general secretary, who prepared for them the 'Immortal Potion of Love," she said.

The resident told RFA that the vaccines were imported from China but did not specify the type of vaccine.

The hermit kingdom confirmed its first-ever Covid case on May 12, and Kim Jong Un initially criticized his officials for the country's poor response to the virus . In the days since, however, North Korean state media has maintained the "much-disputed claim" that its Covid wave is subsiding, per Associated Press .

Experts feared that the Covid outbreak would become a significant disaster, given how the country had been entirely unvaccinated . Last September, North Korea rejected nearly three million doses of Sinovac from China, asking for them to be sent to countries that needed it more.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden said North Korea did not respond to a US offer of Covid vaccines, per the BBC .

Now that a vaccine program appears to have begun in the country, some soldiers were seen raising their hands in praise of Kim, the resident told RFA.

But other citizens are unhappy that they have yet to get the jab, she said. "People saw the scenes of the emotional soldiers, singing, weeping, and shouting ' Manse !' but they looked on emotionless," she said.

Manse , which means 10,000 years in Korean, can be translated here to mean "long live Kim Jong Un."

As of Thursday, the total number of "fevered persons" in North Korea topped 3.2 million, and 69 people have died, according to the state news agency KCNA . The country has yet to refer to this "fever" outbreak as COVID-19, as poor testing capabilities have hindered its ability to diagnose cases, per the BBC.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 159

J
3d ago

So out of two million people that are infected , only 69 have died? Humm, so , now they are getting the vaccine, I wonder how many will die now . Somehow numbers don’t add up. When here in the US people were dying in the hundreds on a daily basis. I’m so confused , and I know people in the states are healthier than in N Korea.

Reply(15)
42
Thomas Butler
3d ago

Ugh … a love potion from Kim Jung Un. I think not. He’s one evil man with evil intentions. And he’s a communist that says it all.

Reply(3)
22
Bill Johnson
3d ago

Pudgy sick puppy but Donnie still adores him,rumor has it,his love letter is in a gold frame.

Reply(4)
19
Related
The Independent

Kim Jong-un waves cigarette as he accuses officials of ‘immaturity’ in handling Covid

Kim Jong-un was seen waving a cigarette around as he accused officials of "immaturity" and "slackness" in their early handling of the Covid-19 outbreak.The virus is ravaging North Korea, with authorities announcing 62 people have died and more than 1.7 million have fallen ill amid a rapid spread since late April.In response, Kim has urged officials to strengthen virus controls at workplaces and make "redoubled efforts" to improve the supply of daily necessities and stabilise living conditions, the Korean Central News Agency reports. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potion#North Korean#Kcna#Reuters North Korea#Rfa#Radio Free Asia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin has forcibly deported 1.2MILLION Ukrainians to Russia and put them in 'filtration camps' – including mother of four-year-old girl who 'was snatched off the street and separated from her daughter

Ukrainians are being taken against their will into Russia, the U.S. has said, with some reports suggesting more than 1 million have been taken - including a mother who was separated from her four-year-old daughter. A senior defence official said Tuesday that the Pentagon has seen indications that Ukrainians caught...
FOREIGN POLICY
Insider

Insider

430K+
Followers
27K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy