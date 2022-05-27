Officials from U.S., Japan, South Korea to meet, discuss North Korea

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Officials from the United States, Japan and South Korea will meet in Seoul on June 3 for talks on North Korea, which is believed to be preparing a new nuclear test and this week launched three missiles, Japan's foreign ministry said on Friday.

The talks will include U.S. special representative for North Korea Sung Kim and his counterparts in Japan and South Korea, the ministry added in a statement.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Himani Sarkar

