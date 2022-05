Contributed by The Center for Closing the Health Gap. On Saturday, April 30th in Washington Park at Closing the Health Gap’s 18th Annual Health Expo, Closing the Health Gap honored four outstanding women in the Cincinnati community with the Black Women’s Movement Champion of Health Award. “These women were chosen to be honored because of their commitment to improving the lives of the people in their community through their work and contributions,” stated Renee Mahaffey Harris, President & CEO of the Closing the Health Gap. Those honored for the First Annual Black Women’s Movement Champion of Health Award are Iris Roley, Dr. Meredith Shockley Smith, Sandra Wright, and Tracey Artis.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO