Tornado Clean Up Continues In Kirkwood, Warson Woods
By Jaime Mowers
timesnewspapers.com
4 days ago
In the wake of a tornado that sent a tree crashing through the roof of Andrew and Lindsey Paulter’s home in Kirkwood last week, the couple is grateful. The two were on a plane to California and their three children were staying with relatives last Thursday night, May 19, when the...
Kellerman, Elizabeth (nee Ravenscroft), passed away on Jan. 11, 2022. Betty Kellerman was born to Ernest and Mildred Ravenscroft in St. Louis on July 24, 1928. She grew up in Webster Groves, attending Webster Groves High School and Washington University, where she majored in fine arts, and later achieved a master’s degree in education.
The city of Kirkwood has revised its water main replacement plan under Geyer Road’s railroad tracks, between Nirk Avenue and Monroe Place, due to unforeseen conditions. The revision is currently under review by Union Pacific Railroad Company. Once approved, the city’s contractor will resume work at the railroad track...
• On May 17, a vehicle was reported stolen from Avis Car Rental, 13009 Manchester Road. The rental vehicle was not returned and GPS coordinates placed it in Maryland. • On May 17, officers received a delayed report of larceny from West County Center. • On May 17 at 3:53...
Tompkins, Richard James, Major, U.S. Army Retired, Oct. 12, 1941 - May 16, 2022. An honorable man, a decorated Veteran and gentleman. Rick was the son of the late Lineta and David James Tompkins and brother of the late Ronald William Tompkins. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gay Malouf Tompkins; three beloved daughters and their families: Nicole Young; Jeane (Marty) Stohldrier; and Kristen (Gray) Doty. His great joy was being Papa to Alex, Matthew, and Gigi Stohldrier; Stella, Teddy, and Gates Doty; and Libby Young.
A North Clay Avenue resident will need to find another location for her dog training business after the Kirkwood City Council denied a zoning change that would have allowed her to operate out of her home. Despite unanimous acknowledgment at the May 19 council meeting that the petitioner, Lynn Thiele,...
Viers, Veda E. (nee Bryan), passed away at age 93 on Friday, April 29, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Wayne A. Viers, M.D.; loving mother of Lawrence A. Viers, Ph.D., Jeffrey Bryan Viers, Thomas H. (Davenda) Viers, and Wayne A. (Julie) Viers Jr.; cherished grandmother of Joshua (Leanna Lagpacan) Viers, Rachel L. (Philippe) Conway, Ph.D., Emily (Roman) Smith, Cole A. (Kaylee) Viers, Bryan Viers, Jacob Viers, Wayne A. (Ann Torack) Viers III, Sarah Viers, and Abigail Viers; dear sister of Kay (the late Leonard) Burg, Sherrill (the late Bob) Cobean, the late Bobby Bryan, the late Clifton and Lois Bryan, the late Sandra (Lyal) Dougherty, and the late Nina and Lloyd Booth; dear sister-in-law of Joyce (the late Charles) Lindberg, the late Marcia (Melvin) Seitz, and the late Lyal Viers; and dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
The Kirkwood School District on Monday, May 23, officially broke ground on construction for additions at two of its elementary schools. The projects at Tillman Elementary School and Westchester Elementary School will allow for increased capacity at both schools. Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich, members of the board of...
Kirkwood High School sophomores Josephine Sausville and Sophie Wallace were recently named “Bronze Recipients” of the Presidential Volunteer Service Awards. The awards are given by the President of the United States through Americorp and the Points of Light Initiative. Recipients must complete between 50 and 74 hours of volunteer service during a calendar year.
A dozen Memorial Days have passed since William “Keith” Nolan lost his battle with cancer. The 1982 Webster Groves High School graduate found a place on its Wall of Fame for his writing career. His books are treasured by Vietnam veterans. Vietnam War veteran and St. Louis Post-Dispatch...
It’s concerning and sad to read story after story of harm done by our current city manager Dr. Peoples and elected officials to our first responders. In April, a Webster Groves fire captain was fired after 18 years of service to our city because he had not returned quickly enough to full duty after an injury sustained on the job. A similar situation involving a different employee a few years back was handled differently. That person did not lose employment. Now, after pushback from the firefighters’ union, our city manager denies our captain was terminated. Documentation says otherwise. (Note: The captain has since been reinstated.)
I want to commend the Webster-Kirkwood Times on its Mailbag policy, which includes limiting contributors to once per month. The benefits are already showing in the May 20-26 edition. Rather than having to read through pages of repetitive letters of people getting angry about local, national or even international politics, the focus has now returned to what makes the Times great — quality coverage of local news, events and successes!
Webster Groves School District and its community is losing a legend. Diane Stromberg, longtime Family and Consumer Science Department chair at Webster Groves High School, is retiring this year. What a magnificent career she has had. For years she ran the remarkable community preschool, housed right in the high school....
The Kirkwood School District Board of Education unanimously approved the hire of Jeremy Mapp as the executive director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at its regular meeting on Monday, May 23. Mapp currently serves as director of inclusion, equity, and diversity for Lindbergh Schools. He was previously assistant principal of...
