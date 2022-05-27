Tornado Clean Up Continues In Kirkwood, Warson Woods

It’s concerning and sad to read story after story of harm done by our current city manager Dr. Peoples and elected officials to our first responders. In April, a Webster Groves fire captain was fired after 18 years of service to our city because he had not returned quickly enough to full duty after an injury sustained on the job. A similar situation involving a different employee a few years back was handled differently. That person did not lose employment. Now, after pushback from the firefighters’ union, our city manager denies our captain was terminated. Documentation says otherwise. (Note: The captain has since been reinstated.)

WEBSTER GROVES, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO