Indianapolis, IN

Another edition of the Indy Now Pop Quiz!

By Abby Peavey
Fox 59
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Play along with Jillian and Ryan as they battle it out over...

fox59.com

Fox 59

Marcus Ericsson at Indy 500 Victory Celebration

Chris Hagan talks with the new champion on the red carpet at the Indy 500 Victory Celebration. Indiana suburbs see greatest population growth in …. Speedway Police, fans share thoughts on how the 106th …. Indy mother hoping for 14-year-old daughter’s safe …. Military banners program expands to more...
SPEEDWAY, IN
Fox 59

Tuesday turns up the heat on Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Warm weather has prevailed for another day across Central Indiana with highs reaching the upper 80s across the region today. Some areas even hit the 90 degree mark! Our weather pattern will support further warming into Tuesday with high pressure holding firm to our east. However, changes come on Wednesday as stormy weather approaches.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy mother hoping for 14-year-old daughter's safe return

It's been nearly a month since Victoria Bryant last saw her daughter, Zirena. Indy mother hoping for 14-year-old daughter’s safe …. Holiday weekend unofficial start of boating season, …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: May 30, 2022. Fox 59 First at Four 5-26-2022. Fans Gear Up For The...
SPEEDWAY, IN
Fox 59

Summer comes to Indy for race day!

INDIANAPOLIS – After a stretch of wet weather we breakthrough with sun to kick off the long weekend! Saturday has been mostly sunny and mild thus far with temps mainly in the low 70s. An area of high pressure to our southwest has expelled any rainy weather ahead of the big day!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Perfect pool weather this Memorial Day

INDIANAPOLIS – The weather was gorgeous for race day at the 500 this year as the sun shined brightly on a warm day. Our weather will be similar tomorrow, but the pattern will favor continued warming. Summer-like feel this Memorial Day. Temperatures continue to increase this weekend with high...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana suburbs see greatest population growth in 2021

New data shows more Hoosiers are moving to suburban areas compared to other parts of the state. Indiana suburbs see greatest population growth in …. Holiday weekend unofficial start of boating season, …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: May 30, 2022. Fox 59 First at Four 5-26-2022. Fans Gear...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Kokomo woman, dog found deceased after Silver Alert issued

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Howard County confirmed the subject of a Silver Alert was found deceased, along with her dog, about three days since they were reported missing. The body of 80-year-old Betty Stroup was found in a ditch along 1700 N. Reed Road just before 9...
Fox 59

Silver Alert Canceled: 14-year-old girl found from Columbus

UPDATE — The Silver Alert issued on Asa Watts has been cancelled as of May 29th, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911. COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus PD are investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Asa Watts. Watts is...
COLUMBUS, IN
Ryan
Fox 59

Man in critical condition after shooting in Relax Inn parking lot

Police are investigating a shooting at a motel on the southwest side. Man in critical condition after shooting in Relax …. Indiana suburbs see greatest population growth in …. Speedway Police, fans share thoughts on how the 106th …. Indy mother hoping for 14-year-old daughter’s safe …. Military banners...
SPEEDWAY, IN

