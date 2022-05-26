Another edition of the Indy Now Pop Quiz!

Chris Hagan talks with the new champion on the red carpet at the Indy 500 Victory Celebration. Indiana suburbs see greatest population growth in …. Speedway Police, fans share thoughts on how the 106th …. Indy mother hoping for 14-year-old daughter’s safe …. Military banners program expands to more...
INDIANAPOLIS – Warm weather has prevailed for another day across Central Indiana with highs reaching the upper 80s across the region today. Some areas even hit the 90 degree mark! Our weather pattern will support further warming into Tuesday with high pressure holding firm to our east. However, changes come on Wednesday as stormy weather approaches.
It's been nearly a month since Victoria Bryant last saw her daughter, Zirena.
INDIANAPOLIS – After a stretch of wet weather we breakthrough with sun to kick off the long weekend! Saturday has been mostly sunny and mild thus far with temps mainly in the low 70s. An area of high pressure to our southwest has expelled any rainy weather ahead of the big day!
INDIANAPOLIS – The weather was gorgeous for race day at the 500 this year as the sun shined brightly on a warm day. Our weather will be similar tomorrow, but the pattern will favor continued warming. Summer-like feel this Memorial Day. Temperatures continue to increase this weekend with high...
New data shows more Hoosiers are moving to suburban areas compared to other parts of the state.
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Howard County confirmed the subject of a Silver Alert was found deceased, along with her dog, about three days since they were reported missing. The body of 80-year-old Betty Stroup was found in a ditch along 1700 N. Reed Road just before 9...
UPDATE — The Silver Alert issued on Asa Watts has been cancelled as of May 29th, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911. COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus PD are investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Asa Watts. Watts is...
Police are investigating a shooting at a motel on the southwest side.
