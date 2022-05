A freshman from Jamestown High School was selected to participate in the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) Junior High Area All-State Festival that was recently held on the campus of Niagara County Community College. Brighton Lumia currently plays the viola in the auditioned chamber group; however, he performed at the All-State Festival in the 2nd violin section. This prestigious music festival for public school 7th- to 9th-grade music students in Western New York typically occurs in the fall but was delayed until spring this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Lumia's All-State conductor was the esteemed Jonathan Handman from Arlington High School in LaGrangeville.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO